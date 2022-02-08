The Brisbane Broncos have confirmed a 20-man squad to take on the Wynnum Manly Seagulls in this weekend's opening NRL trial.

While the attention of the rugby league world will be on the NRL All Stars match at Parramatta between an Indigenous and Maori side, or the opening weekend of the English Super League, the Broncos will play the first of three trials before the season starts against the Queensland Cup outfit.

In a surprising move - a game normally reserved for fringe players and those outside the top 17 - Kevin Walters will go into the match against the Seagulls with 13 players holding NRL experience.

It's the same match that Reece Walsh announced himself last year for the club before his eventual move to the New Zealand Warriors.

This year, it will be Ezra Mam looking to break out of the shadows as he gets ready to fight for a spot in the halves. His partner for the game will be Tyrone Roberts, who has been on a train and trial contract with the Broncos over the summer.

Jamayne Isaako will play fullback for the Broncos in the match, while Brenko Lee is also set to play his first game for the club following a move from the Melbourne Storm. Jordan Pereira, who has moved from the St George Illawarra Dragons, has also been named in the run-on side for the Broncos.

Kiko Manu and Ethan Quai-Ward round out the backline, on the wing and at centre respectively.

The forward pack will see Thomas Flegler lead the way, alongside Keenan Palasia, Brendan Piakura and Kobe Hetherington, all of whom have first grade experience under their belt. Corey Jensen, who has moved from the North Queensland Cowboys, is also named on the bench.

Cory Paix, who is likely to fight for the number 14 jersey in Kevin Walters' side, will play at dummy half during the match, while Billy Walters has been named on the bench.

Zac Hosking will be looking to impress as the other second-rower, but it's Te Maire Martin who brings with him the most inspiring story.

He had been all but retired from rugby league, but clearance from doctors have allowed him to return with the Broncos on a train and trial deal.

The bench will also feature Fijian Ben Nakubuwai, Tyrone Amey, Ben Te Kura and Deine Mariner.

The experienced team is in direct competition with what other teams have already announced for the following week, with the South Sydney Rabbitohs not likely to play a single player from their grand final losing team to the Penrith Panthers in their first trial against the North Queensland Cowboys in Cairns.

The match will kick-off at 5pm (AEDT) - 4pm (local time) on Saturday, February 12 and be played at BMD Kougari Oval in Wynnum.

Broncos team to play Wynnum Manly Seagulls

1. Jamayne Isaako

2. Kiko Manu

3. Brenko Lee

4. Ethan Quai-Ward

5. Jordan Pereira

6. Ezra Mam

7. Tyrone Roberts

8. Thomas Flegler

9. Cory Paix

10. Keenan Palasia

11. Brendan Piakura

12. Zac Hosking

13. Kobe Hetherington

Interchange

14. Te Maire Martin

15. Billy Walters

16. Corey Jensen

17. Ben Nakubuwai

18. Tyrone Amey

19. Ben Te Kura

20. Deine Mariner