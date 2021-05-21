West Tigers Head Coach Michael Maguire, CEO Justin Pascoe and head of recruitment Adam Hartigan were spotted boarding a flight to Brisbane on Wednesday.

Fox Sports reported that the trio’s intentions were to meet up with Broncos duo Jamayne Isaako and Tevita Pangai Jr.

As Maguire already has a pre-existing relationship with Isaako as the New Zealand Kiwis head coach, the speculation of Isaako and Pangai Jr inking a deal with the West Tigers was simply too abundant to ignore.

Once news and confirmation of the meeting had taken place broke out, conjectures surrounding Pangai Jr and Isaako’s contractual obligations came into question.

More specifically, Tevita Pangai Jr is very lucky to not have faced any consequences considering his multiple COVID-19 breaches during the 2020 season, which saw him stood down from the side for the rest of the season.

“It’s understood Pangai and Isaako are lucky to be playing this week, with the club seething they met with Maguire without permission. Considering Pangai’s history, he could be released immediately. An NRL investigation inevitable,” 7News’ Chris Garry tweeted.

SEE ALSO: “It will get done:” Souths centre Dane Gagai set to shun rival offers and sign new deal

The Broncos released the following statement on the matter, suggesting that Isaako met up with Maguire to “discuss matters relating to International football”, while denying Pangai was involved at all.

“Broncos Coach Kevin Walters this morning met with Jamayne Isaako and Tevita Pangai Junior, following much speculation they had met with representatives from another NRL Club,” the statement reads.

“Jamayne stated he had met with Michael Maguire in his role as New Zealand Test Coach to discuss matters relating to International football.

“Tevita categorically rejected suggestions being circulated in the media that any meeting took place with Maguire, also coach of Wests Tigers.

“To be clear, neither player has been given permission, nor sought permission, to speak with other Clubs, and both players are contracted with the Broncos until the end of the 2022 season.

“The Broncos consider this the end of this matter and will make no further comment.”