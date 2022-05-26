Brisbane Broncos club great Corey Parker has delivered a plea to his former club to let Payne Haas head for the Red Hill exit doors immediately.

Haas reportedly requested a release from the club on Wednesday night.

In what was a dramatic afternoon on Thursday, Haas first took to Instagram to urge fans to focus on Friday night's game against the Gold Coast Titans, before the club themselves released a statement saying they would not even entertain the idea of releasing the forward.

Haas, who is one of the game's best forwards, has been on a long-term contract with the Broncos and reportedly wanted an upgrade for the final two years of his deal, as well as an extension.

It has been reported that the Broncos were unable to accommodate that request, seeing Haas ask for a release.

The suspicion that he could join the Gold Coast Titans has also been floated following his brother signing for the club today, while the Sydney Roosters have also reportedly previously shown interest.

It has been reported that up to four clubs have already expressed interest in an immediate signing of Haas.

It's unclear which clubs have cap space available, however, Parker, speaking ahead of Thursday's game between the Melbourne Storm and Manly Sea Eagles on Fox Sports said that no one player is bigger than the club.

“This player, while he’s a terrific player, at no stage in the Broncos history has one player been bigger than the club,” Parker said.

“I would let Payne Haas go right now, right now. I would let him go.

“There’s an argument that Payne gets what he wants but from a club’s perspective, if you have a player inside your four walls that does not want to be there, he’s thrown all the toys out of the cot, he’s said nup I want an immediate release.

“This is after five straight wins, if you’re sitting there doing your boots up and you’re looking across - and yes he’s a good player and yes he’s going to play well - but this player doesn’t want to be there.

“He’s getting very, very well paid. To me it shows a real reflection on Payne and from the club’s perspective. They hold their integrity high in regards to the way they’ve looked after him throughout that period but at the moment - let him go.

“If you don’t want to play for the Broncos, don’t play. It’s just ridiculous after what the club has done for him.”

Parker was referring to the fact the club have stood behind him during three separate integrity investigations, while they have also previously increased his contract value without an extension.

It has been confirmed that Haas will be apart of the Broncos' team to play the Titans on Friday evening.