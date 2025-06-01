Brisbane Broncos and New South Wales Blues State of Origin star Payne Haas has reportedly asked all of the NRL's rival clubs whether they are interested in signing him from 2027.

The prop is off-contract at the end of 2026, which means if the Broncos do not manage to re-sign their million-dollar forward before November 1, he will be free to negotiate with every other club in the competition - including the Perth Bears.

Fox Sports are reporting that Haas' management has already contacted all rival clubs to gauge interest.

“There is talk that his agent has gone to all the other rival clubs and said, Payne is off-contract as of 2027 and if anybody wants to express interest that door is open,” journalist James Hooper said on Fox League during the network's coverage of the Brisbane Broncos' latest loss to the Manly Sea Eagles.

“The rumblings coming out of Red Hill at the moment are ugly, and as the losses mount, the noise will only increase.

“Madge has got to very quickly try and get some fun and some life and frivolity back into going to training and trying to win games because it doesn't look good at the moment.”

It has been a roller-coaster ride for Haas at Red Hill in recent years.

At one point, before he re-signed with the club last time on his current deal, he had asked for an early release, only for the club to persuade him into staying.

It's believed Haas wants to play for a winner, and be in contention for a premiership, before the dollars of his deal become a factor, and the Broncos have been on a rocky ride in recent weeks.

Their latest loss to Manly will do nothing to calm either Haas or club supporters.

Salary cap is also an issue for the Broncos, with a number of high-paid contracts at the top of their squad.

Haas, on seven figures, is joined by other big contracts for the likes of Reece Walsh and Patrick Carrigan, as well as halves Ezra Mam and Adam Reynolds, while Broncos powerbrokers are also currently in the midst of trying to negotiate extensions for Selwyn Cobbo and Kotoni Staggs, who are both off-contract at the end of this year.

It has been reported the Broncos will only be able to retain one of those players, although the club would have more cash available if they were to lost Haas.

That is not a scenario the Broncos want to play out though, with the best prop in the game understandably a key retention target and priority number one for the club.