While 33-year-old Adam Reynolds negotiates a short-term deal to draw his career to a close, the Brisbane Broncos are working overtime to lock down their two most electric stars.

Whilst Reynolds is the poise, fellow spine members Reece Walsh and Ezra Mam are the pizazz of the side, and now the two are reunited, it appears they'll be joined at the hip for years to come at Suncorp.

Neither are earning their worth right now, with Mam on an estimated $250,000 per year whilst Walsh is only on a fraction of what he could've been earning at the Dolphins.

On the verge of a grand final appearance in their maiden finals series, the pair have lit it up for the Broncos in their first NRL season together, and earned the tag as the NRL's newest entertainers.

However, rivals may as well throw their chequebooks aside now, as The Daily Telegraph reveals the Broncos are in the midst of a $5 million deal to lock both stars down long-term at the club.

And if you ask Ezra, there's no club he'd rather be at.

“I would love to stay at the Brisbane Broncos,” Mam told The Daily Telegraph.

“I definitely want to stay loyal.

“They have helped me out a lot and I've had my debut here, but it's not really my focus at the moment.

“I am focused on the Warriors this week and putting good football together for the fans.

“But we are building something great here at the Brisbane Broncos and I want to be a part of it.

“We are building something special and hopefully we can keep the run going.”

Not only does their style of play excite fans, but it frees up the other stars on their rosters to create and play more openly, specifically halfback and skipper Adam Reynolds.

“I like their free flow style of footy,” he said.

"They are two young fellas who are extremely driven.

“They are winners, they are competitors, they hate losing and it's a good trait to have.

“They keep me young. They stress me out at times, but they are joyful blokes to play with.

“I can be that experienced player where I help them grow and learn and give them some pointers in what works and what doesn't work at certain times in a game.

“If I can help make them better during my time at the club, my job is done.”

If the pair can orchestrate a win over the Warriors, or better yet, win a premiership, then that $5 million will seem like under in no time.