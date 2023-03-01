The Brisbane Broncos are eyeing David Fifita in a shock bid to bring the hulking back-rower back to the club in 2024.

After debuting as an 18-year-old forward in 2018, the first player born in the 2000s to feature in the NRL, Fifita departed his hometown club to join the Gold Coast Titans on a mammoth three-year deal worth in excess of $3 million in 2021.

However, after losing rep dup Thomas Flegler and Herbie Farnworth to the Dolphins as well as Keenan Palasia to the Titans for 2024, the Broncos suddenly have cash to splash, and are contemplating bringing the dynamic forward home.

Anthony Seibold was the Brisbane Broncos' coach when Fifita put pen to paper with the Titans, and while the club were gutted to lose the back-rower at the time, he's since been labelled a '$1.25 million car crash' in the media, and compared to his paycheque each week.

Brisbane were confident that they'd retain Flegler and Farnworth through the off-season and had money set aside for them, however having defected to their cross-town rivals, The Courier Mail reports the club has $1.5 million waiting to be spent for next season.

It's essentially been a two-horse race for Fifita's signature over the pre-season as the Titans fight off interest from Canberra, however his former club has swooped in the final hour to make a bid for his return.

Fifita's management reportedly approached Brisbane officials to gauge their interest in a return.

Corey Parker said he would love to see the Queenslander return to Red Hill, but admits he needs someone to show him the way.

“David is certainly a player you would consider to put in your roster, but at what cost?” Parker told The Courier Mail.

“That's the key. “I actually feel for David on a personal level – he needs to go to a club that has an established and strong culture along with experience in the spine. “What does David Fifita want to be in his NRL career? That's the question for him.” The Raiders have offered around $900,000 per season, a pay cut compared to his current salary but as lofty as any club is prepared to offer him. Fifita's partner, Jillaroos star Shaylee Bent, has also delayed her decision after both Canberra and the Titans offered her an NRLW deal now that their CBA has become clearer. The back-rower had hoped to sort his future before Round 1, but with just four days before their clash against the Wests Tigers, it's unlikely a resolution will come beforehand.