The Brisbane Broncos have confirmed the worst-kept secret in rugby league as they continue to build out their roster for the 2026 NRL season and beyond.

Although it was common knowledge throughout the rugby league community, the club has finally confirmed that Melbourne Storm outside back Grant Anderson has signed with them on a two-year contract for the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

Anderson will arrive at Red Hill with over 35 games of first-grade experience and will further deepen their outside back stocks with Selwyn Cobbo set to depart at the end of the season.

Able to play at fullback, on the wing or in the centres, Anderson has scored ten tries in 12 matches this season, whilst averaging an impressive 142 running metres per game.

"Grant is a great footballer with a proven ability at NRL level, and we're confident he'll be a valuable addition to the Broncos both on and off the field," Broncos GM of Football Troy Thomson said in a statement.

"He's been in excellent form and continues to show that he's not only dependable, but also highly versatile across the backline.”

The Broncos have also announced the re-signing of Josiah Karapani on a two-year extension until the end of the 2027 season.

Arriving at the Broncos at the start of 2023 after a stint with the South Sydney Rabbitohs, Karapani has been a key back-up outside back for the club and recently scored four tries in the past two matches, having been called up for the axed Selwyn Cobbo.

Aged 23, Karapani still has a long career ahead of him and has shown glimpses of brilliance in either the centres or on the wing.

“My family say there's a massive difference since they last saw me, just my professionalism, my preparation and everything, and I know that's been from the help of the staff and coaches,” Karapani said.

“I love the connection, the culture of the Club, the boys and how close we got so quickly.

“It's also the fans, it's a good atmosphere and energy when we're at Suncorp Stadium.

"I'm slowly finding my feet with this team… I want to be more competitive on the field and aim for that one goal which is the premiership."