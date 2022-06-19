The Queensland Maroons have confirmed that Murray Taulagi will make his State of Origin debut on the wing, while Lindsay Collins will start and Jai Arrow has been recalled to the state's bench for Game 2 against the NSW Blues.

The Maroons head to Perth on Sunday with a chance to wrap up the series in straight sets, as the Blues did to them last year.

Queensland were only forced into two changes to their starting 17 for the game, with Xavier Coates and Reuben Cotter both unavailable through injury.

Coates sustained an ankle injury during Game 1, while Cotter missed the Cowboys' most recent game after hurting himself during the warm-up.

Murray Taulagi was thought of as in a battle with teammate Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow for the wing spot, however, he too is unavailable, meaning it was a simple selection for Taulagi to make his way into the starting side.

Arrow has been recalled for Cotter in the 17, with Lindsay Collins moving from the bench to prop, and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui shifting across to lock.

Arrow was in the Game 1 squad on the reserves list, meaning he isn't a new face to the 22.

It means that, unlike the Blues, who have made a total of seven changes to their 22-man squad, the Maroons' only new faces are in the reserves list, with Corey Oates, Reece Walsh and Beau Fermor called into camp Maroon for the trip west.

Fermor and Walsh would be in line for a debut if they were to be called on, with Fermor in excellent form and Walsh in camp last year before being ruled out of Game 2 with an injury. Oates has previously played eight Origin games for Queensland.

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:50pm (AEST) on Sunday, June 26 in Perth.

Queensland Maroons squad for Game 2 vs NSW Blues

1. Kalyn Ponga - Newcastle Knights

2. Selwyn Cobbo - Brisbane Broncos

3. Valentine Holmes - North Queensland Cowboys

4. Dane Gagai - Newcastle Knight

5. Murray Taulagi - North Queensland Cowboys

6. Cameron Munster - Melbourne Storm

7. Daly Cherry-Evans - Manly Sea Eagles

8. Lindsay Collins - Sydney Roosters

9. Ben Hunt - St George Illawarra Dragons

10. Josh Papalii - Canberra Raiders

11. Kurt Capewell - Brisbane Broncos

12. Felise Kaufusi - Melbourne Storm

13. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui - Gold Coast Titans

14. Harry Grant - Melbourne Storm

15. Jai Arrow - South Sydney Rabbitohs

16. Patrick Carrigan - Brisbane Broncos

17. Jeremiah Nanai - North Queensland Cowboys

18. Tom Dearden - North Queensland Cowboys

19. Thomas Flegler - Brisbane Broncos

20. Beau Fermor - Gold Coast Titans

21. Corey Oates - Brisbane Broncos

22. Reece Walsh - New Zealand Warriors