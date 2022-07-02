South Sydney Rabbitohs' fullback Latrell Mitchell has ruled himself out of the State of Origin decider, stating he wants to focus on the Rabbitohs for the remainder of 2022.

Mitchell enjoyed a barnstorming return from injury in the Bunnies' 30-12 win over Parramatta on Saturday night, the 25-year-old’s first game of footy in 12 weeks.

He warmed into the contest, with Damien Cook's late try all thanks to the bruising work from Latrell on the right edge, bumping off Reed Mahoney before finding Lachlan Ilias in support.

After spending time in the United States with a conditioning specialist, Mitchell has dominated headlines as the question over his potential New South Wales selection was glued to the back pages this week.

Mitchell missed the first two games of the series due to the injury which has kept him out since Round 5.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 Latrell Mitchell has ruled himself OUT of Origin Game III, declaring he wants to focus on South Sydney for the rest of this season. The fullback wished Matt Burton and Stephen Crichton luck in the decider.#Origin #NRL pic.twitter.com/mPabcMjst6 — Jack Blyth (@jblesfooty224) July 2, 2022

Speaking on Fox League after the match, Mitchell shut down the rumours and announced his intention to repay South Sydney’s faith in him.

"I think I'm going shut down those headlines now," Mitchell said.

'I'm going to pull myself out and worry about Souths and focus on myself.

"They have a real good team there at New South Wales. Good luck to Burton in the centres, and give Crichton a go too. Let him have a go. Let him bleed in.

"I just want to focus on South Sydney and myself and get myself right for the back end of the season."

The decision will be music to head coach Jason Demetriou’s ears, with the club spending $70,000 on Mitchell’s rehab in Philadelphia.

The decision will make Latrell available for the club’s Round 17 clash with the Newcastle Knights, with Damien Cook, Cameron Murray and Jai Arrow all set to miss the game pending Origin selection.

It's also likely to see Matt Burton and Stephen Crichton keep their places for the Origin decider in Brisbane on July 13, although Jack Wighton will be in the picture.

Mitchell said it was simply good to be back on the field.

"It was real good to get back. I worked really hard and I haven't sacrificed this much in such a short period of time to get myself right," Mitchell told Fox League.

"It felt really good mentally, physically, emotionally and I've grown so much and matured."