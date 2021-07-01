Sydney Roosters vs. Melbourne Storm

McDonald Jones Stadium, 7:50pm, Thursday July 1

Team News: Sam Walker returns at halfback, pushing Joey Manu to the centres and Joseph Suaalii out of the side. Sitili Tupouniua comes into the second-row, forcing Fletcher Baker to the bench.

Aaron Booth comes in for the injured Harry Grant on the bench, while Jesse and Kenny Bromwich return in place of Nelson Asofa-Solomona and Tom Eisenhuth respectively.

Prediction: The blockbuster shifts to Newcastle after the Bondi COVID outbreak. All Origin stars are expected to back up, making this a tantalising clash. Cameron Munster will be out for a big one after another subpar Origin performance, while James Tedesco will carry on from his Man of the Match performance on Sunday night.

The Bromwich brothers are massive inclusions for the Storm, Jesse’s return in particular setting up a clash with fellow Kiwi hardman Jared Warea-Hargreaves. Trent Robinson is doing well to carry Sam Walker‘s frame through the season, but they need to protect the playmaker tonight, with Felise Kaufusi certain to send traffic his way. This should be a tight affair, despite Melbourne winning 13+ over the Chooks earlier this year. Melbourne will continue their winning ways, their last loss coming in Round 3, with Cam Munster to put on a show. Melbourne by 8.

New Zealand Warriors vs. St. George Illawarra Dragons

Central Coast Stadium, 6:00pm, Friday July 2

Team News: Chad Townsend comes into the side at halfback, replacing Sean O’Sullivan. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak is another mid-season recruit to make his club debut, with Reece Walsh‘s injury shifting Roger Tuivasa-Sheck to fullback, and DWZ on the wing. Euan Aitken and Josh Curran are missing for the next fortnight to quarantine. Montoya shifts from the wing to the cnetres, with Edward Kosi joining the side. Eli Katoa starts.

Matt Dufty replaces Tyrell Sloan at fullback. Josh Kerr starts in the back-row with Jack Bird pushing back to the centres and Gerard Beale out to the wing for the suspended Mikaele Ravalawa. Paul Vaughan starts at prop with Tyrell Fuimaono and Josh McGuire join the bench after long suspensions.

Prediction: The troops are slowly arriving for the Warriors, with two high profile mid-season recruits joining the side in Chad Townsend and Dallin Watene-Zelezniak. Matt Dufty is a big inclusion, they’re just such a hard side to predict. They put 50 on Brisbane then lose to Canterbury next week. The Warriors are a tad the same, they show real promise at times but can never really bottle that and produce it consistently. Flip a coin.

Tariq Sims has been a real surprise packet this Origin series, expect him to take that confidence into clubland. The really impressive aspect of Ben Hunt‘s Queensland cameo was the leadership he showed. Out of all the senior figures in that outfit, when the team was in a hurdle post-game, Hunt was the man addressing the team. I think they can turn a corner, at least momentarily, and really play out of their skin the next few weeks. Reece Walsh is a big absence, they’re going to miss his spark at the back. Dufty, Hunt and Sims will ensure the Red V starts the weekend with a win. Dragons by 14.

Penrith Panthers vs. Parramatta Eels

BlueBet Stadium, 7:55pm, Friday July 2

Team News: Dylan Edwards and Nathan Cleary are both injured. Charlie Staines shifts to fullback with Brent Naden on the wing, while Cleary’s absence sees Jarome Luai at halfback partnered by Matt Burton, with Tyrone May the new centre. Mitch Kenny is the bench utility. Viliame Kikau has overcome his hamstring issue, starting in the back-row with Liam Martin on the bench, and Spencer Leniu dropping out.

Maika Sivo replaces Sean Russell on the wing, while Bryce Cartwright and Oregon Kaufusi return on the bench in lieu of Keegan Hipgrave and Nathaniel Roache.

Prediction: No Nathan Cleary, no Penrith? It’s going to be a case of wait and see, with a new look spine for the Panthers as they roll the dice on Cleary’s health. Meanwhile, the opposition halfback Mitchell Moses looks to snare his New South Wales jersey for Game III. It’s all going to be happening at the foot of the mountains tomorrow night.

Junior Paulo was strong as a starter for the Blues, and faces off against NSW middle man Isaah Yeo, as well as arguably the best prop in the world in James Fisher-Harris. The Panthers are strong favourites with the bookies, but should they be? Losing Cleary and Edwards makes this a tough task, but with all the pressure on Moses, he may struggle to live up to it. He hasn’t lived up to the hype in big games over his career, it’ll be a massive coming of age moment if he can dominate this game. However, Matt Burton will relish the chance to play an extended stint in the halves, look for those bombs of his to trouble the Parramatta wingers. Penrith will win this rivalry clash – just. Panthers by 2.

Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs vs. Manly Sea Eagles

Bankwest Stadium, 3:00pm, Saturday July 3

Team News: Corey Allan replaces Nick Cotric, Falakiko Manu debuts in place of Aaron Schoupp, and Kyle Flanagan plays five-eighth for the missing Brandon Wakeham to field a new-look backline. Jackson Topine comes into the second-row for the injured Adam Elliot. Dylan Napa, Sione Katoa and Corey Waddell all drop off the bench, replaced by Joe Stimson, and debutants Bailey Biondi-Odo and Chris Patolo.

Manly are unchanged after a second-half demolition of the Titans.

Prediction: You’ve really got to wonder what goes through the head of certain players sometimes. Five of their players breached the COVID bubble and will miss this clash, handing three youngsters a debut. On the other side of the fence, Manly scored 48 points in their last half of footy, and enter this game unchanged. This isn’t shaping up well.

Tom Trbojevic had one of his best career games a fortnight ago against the Titans, and could go even better here. With Nathan Cleary missing for at least 4-6 weeks, the opportunity for Turbo to snare a Dally M is a real possibility. There’s just no place on the park where the Bulldogs match-up well with the Sea Eagles. Canterbury are all heart but mass changes against a red hot side, there’s not many other ways this goes. Sea Eagles by 40.

Canberra Raiders vs. Gold Coast Titan

GIO Stadium, 5:30pm, Saturday July 3

Team News: Jarrod Croker finally comes back into the side at the expense of young Matt Timoko. Ryan Sutton returns to the starting side at lock, with Sia Soliola moving to the bench.

AJ Brimson returns in place of Jayden Campbell at fullback, while Corey Thompson returns from injury in place of Greg Marzhew. Kevin Proctor‘s suspension is over, his inclusion forcing Sam Stone out of the side. Sam Lisone and Beau Fermor replace Jai Whitbread and Mitch Rein on the bench.

Prediction: This will be one of the more intriguing games this round, with these clubs arguably the two biggest disappointments of 2021. The Gold Coast went into their last half-time break with a 24-8 lead, and lost by nearly 30. Canberra have been the same, shoot out to an early lead and crumble. One of these teams is going to have to go for 80, or this will be a high-scoring thriller.

Will we see destructive David Fifita, or the more docile version we’ve seen over the last month? It’s taken a decade but Sam Williams will play his 100th NRL match, something that will get Raiders players some added motivation. The Titans undoubtedly have a side that could outscore anyone on their day, but they lack resilience, that killer instinct. Being in Canberra as well, the Raiders have a slight edge, and will enjoy a strong win. Canberra by 10.

Newcastle Knights vs. North Queensland Cowboys

McDonald Jones Stadium, 7:35pm, Saturday July 3

Team News: Kalyn Ponga is back at fullback, causing a reshuffle. Kurt Mann moves to the centres, Brodie Jones drops back to the bench and Jack Johns is out of the side.

The Cowboys have named the same side that lost to Cronulla a fortnight ago.

Prediction: Will Kalyn actually play this time? All signs point to yes, which is massive for the Knights. It’s the first time they’ll boast a full strength spine since Round 2, 2020. They’ve been crying out for a clean bill of health and it looks like they’ll finally have it, amongst their play makers at least. The Cowboys are another one of those sides with really talented individuals, but just can’t really find that synergy in the team.

Like every week, how the Cowboys perform depends on Scott Drinkwater, Valentine Holmes and Jason Taumalolo. They performed well against the Sharks and fell just short, but the Knights have an aura at home, especially when Ponga plays. They don’t beat the Warriors in that wet game a fortnight ago without Mitchell Pearce and his ability to set up play will be integral in this Newcastle victory. Newcastle by 10.

Brisbane Broncos vs. Cronulla Sharks

Suncorp Stadium, 2:00pm, Sunday July 4

Team News: Kotoni Staggs is a big inclusion, replacing Jesse Arthars, who moves to the bench. There’s a new wing duo, with Jamayne Isaako and Corey Oates coming in for Xavier Coates and Selwyn Cobbo. Karmichael Hunt has a calf injury, Tyson Gamble shifting to five-eighth and Brodie Croft recalled at halfback. Tevita Pangai Junior is suspended, with TC Robati starting in the back-row, and Thomas Flegler going from the bench to lock. Keenan Palasia replaces John Asiata on the pine.

Cronulla have named the same side that defeated the Cowboys two weeks ago.

Prediction: Geez, don’t Brisbane just need Kotoni Stagg’s strike right now. He was so dynamic last year, and probably would’ve made his State of Origin debut if it wasn’t for his ACL tear in the final round of the regular season. Cronulla have quietly won four games in a row, three of which by a margin of two points or less. They’re finding rhythm in the grind.

Brisbane are lucky last week was a bye round with an Origin game, to help the league forget about the 46-0 shellacking that they copped at Suncorp Stadium at the hands of the Rabbitohs. Again they change their halves pairing, and now dogged by a series of training injuries. The club is picking up strong recruits, but they won’t change the fact that this is another awful season for the club. Cronulla will make it five on the trot here. Sharks by 18.

Wests Tigers vs. South Sydney Rabbitohs

Leichhardt Oval, 4:05pm, Sunday July 4

Team News: Adam Doueihi replaces Tommy Talau in the centres, while Thomas Mikaele joins the bench in Tom Amone‘s place. Alex Seyfarth starts at lock, swapping places with Joe Ofahengaue.

Tevita Tatola will miss the next 6-8 weeks with a knee injury, handing Hame Sele a starting spot and Liam Knight a reprieve on the bench. Benji Marshall returns at 14 in place of debutant Blake Taaffe.

Prediction: Hear me out here, this could be one of the best games of the round. Certainly one of the hardest to predict. On form, looking at the ladder and the line-ups, it’s a South Sydney win. They’ve got a more skilled and experienced side than Wests, and in much better form. But the Tigers are a massive bogey side for the Rabbitohs, and their last clash was decided in ridiculous fashion, a Thomas Burgess golden point try. Here we go again.

Leichhardt is a fortress for the Tigers though without fans there, it’ll be an entirely different atmosphere. Latrell Mitchell gets a fire in his belly against the club, and has been suspended twice following a clash with the club in the last 18 months. If this was a sunny Sunday afternoon in front of a packed house, I’d actually tip the Wests Tigers. However with all five Origin players named and a sky blue jersey on the line for Adam Reynolds, the Rabbitohs will be hopping home with two competition points. Rabbitohs by 16.