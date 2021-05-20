North Queensland Cowboys vs. Newcastle Knights

Queensland Country Bank Stadium, 7:50pm, Thursday May 20

Team News: Coen Hess is out after failing his HIA, giving Tom Gilbert a start at prop, and young back-rower Heilum Luki makes his debut off the bench.

Brayden Musgrove returns for the hamstrung Hymel Hunt.

Prediction: The Cowboys weren’t fantastic last week, but Newcastle were worse. Much worse. Missing strike weapons in Kalyn Ponga and likely Bradman Best, the Knights are looking vulnerable.

The Cowboys are getting better and better at scoring points each week, but they’ve got to fix that leaky defence. Taumalolo is laying a platform through the middle and giving Scott Drinkwater so much time with the footy, which brings Val Holmes into the game as well. They’re starting to click.

Future Knight Jake Clifford will be key in this match, his kicking game is crucial against a weakened backline. There’s talk Tex Hoy may get dropped and Bradman Best has a hamstring strain, which would see Kurt Mann play fullback, Blake Green come into the halves from the reserves, and outside back Simi Sasagi would debut in the centres.

Mann could really announce himself as one of the game’s best utilities in this clash. However, the Cowboys are at home, and have so much more x-factor than Newcastle. Reece Robson will tear them up through the ruck on the way to a flashy home win for the Cowboys, Kyle Feldt to cross the line on more than one occasion. Cowboys by 14.

New Zealand Warriors vs. Wests Tigers

Central Coast Stadium, 6:00pm, Friday May 21

Team News: Rocco Berry misses the clash after a concussion, handing Marcelo Montoya a reprieve in the centres. Bailey Sironen and Josh Curran are out with knee and elbow injuries respectively. Kane Evans starts at the front-row, pushing Jazz Tevaga to the bench, while Jack Murchie comes straight into the starting side on an edge.

The Tigers are unchanged after their win over Newcastle.

Prediction: Who knows what version of either of these teams will show up? The Warriors didn’t look off the pace against Parramatta, the score line not an indicator of the contest. They really need to find a way to play Reece Walsh for 80 minutes.

They could potentially play him at five-eighth with Chanel Harris-Tavita at halfback, and play Kodi Nikorima of the bench as a back-up hooker or floating lock, but Kodi has been strong in the halves.

The Tigers pulled off their own unthinkable reshuffle last week, with Adam Doueihi starring in the centres while Moses Mbye steadied the ship at five-eighth. It’s hard to read their form, with Newcastle incredibly poor when it came to holding the footy last week.

They definitely have the talent in their side to pile on the points, it’s whether they can consistently execute over a full game. The Warriors find a way to lift at Central Coast Stadium, and they’ll score some stunning tries in a high-scoring thriller of a contest. Warriors by 8.

Cronulla Sharks vs. St. George Illawarra Dragons

Netstrata Jubilee Stadium, 7:55pm, Friday May 21

Team News: Cronulla have named the same side that fell to South Sydney, though Shaun Johnson is in the reserves list.

Massive outs for the Dragons. Matt Dufty has an AC joint injury, shifting Cody Ramsey to fullback and Jordan Pereira returns on the wing. Tyrell Fuimaono has copped a five week suspension, shifting second-rower Billy Burns to the centres, while Max Feagai starts on the wing for the also suspended Mikaele Ravalawa.

Josh McGuire will miss five weeks after copping a ban for a hip drop, Poasa Faamausili starts at lock, while Jackson Ford comes into the team for Tariq Sims. Kaide Ellis, Jaiyden Hunt and Junior Amone join the bench.

Prediction: It’s surprising that Anthony Griffin has managed to field a side this week after losing four stars to suspension, as well as Matt Dufty to a shoulder complaint. Cody Ramsey is the new fullback while names like Jackson Forward and Poasa Faamausili in the starting side.

Cronulla showed some fight against South Sydney, trailing 20-0 in the first half and managed to cut it back to 20-18 before the Bunnies ran away with it late. There’s a chance Shaun Johnson could return, which would make this his 200th NRL game.

A local derby, this could be a real good match, with the Sharks taking the spoils in their Round 1 win over the Red V. The outs for the Dragons simply seem too big to overcome in a week. Dufty is the man when it comes to those sweeping backline shifts, Ravalawa scored three last week, and Tariq Sims and Josh McGuire bring that aggression.

The Dragons will struggle forming new combinations so quickly, expect Cronulla to capitalise and build on the fightback they showed in last weeks match. He hasn’t had much to smile about, poor old Josh Hannay, but he will tomorrow night when the club goes 2-0 against their rivals. Cronulla by 10.

Gold Coast Titans vs. Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs

Cbus Super Stadium, 3:00pm, Saturday May 22

Team News: Herman Ese’ese and Tyrone Peachey are both rubbed out through the judiciary, causing a pack reshuffle. Tino Fa’asuamaleaui moves from the front-row to lock, with Moe Fotuaika starting at prop. Sam Stone and Erin Clark join the interchange.

Matt Doorey will start in the back-row, shifting Adam Elliot to the bench. Dylan Napa has been named to return via the pine, which pushes Ofahiki Ogden to the reserves, while centre Aaron Schoupp’s debut pushes Nick Meaney to the wing, and Tui Katoa is out after a head knock.

Prediction: If you’re going purely off form, this game is closer than the line-ups suggest. The Titans were walloped in Magic Round, conceding nearly 50 while the Bulldogs should’ve beaten Canberra. They managed to snatch a defeat from the jaws of victory as the Raiders won it late, despite at one point having 11 players on the field. Despite the loss, they’ll have some confidence to build from.

The Titans are depleted as well, missing strike weapons in Tyrone Peachey and David Fifita, as well as middle forward Herman Ese’ese. Canterbury need to bring Kyle Flanagan back into the side if they are to win this, they missed that polish when it came to closing the game out.

After re-signing with the Titans for five seasons on Thursday, AJ Brimson will have a spring in his step and explode on Saturday afternoon, earning three Dally M points and drags the club back into the winners circle. Titans by 16.

Sydney Roosters vs. Brisbane Broncos

Sydney Cricket Ground, 5:30pm, Saturday May 22

Team News: The Roosters are unchanged.

Brisbane have again dropped Anthony Milford, handing the reigns to Albert Kelly, who hasn’t played in the NRL since 2014. Debutant Kobe Hetherington replaces Danny Levi on the bench, while Jordan Riki’s suspension means Keenan Palasia will play his third career game in the back-row. David Mead replaces Corey Oates.

Prediction: Hindsight is a beautiful thing. Former Bronco Sam Walker will trot out on the SCG on Saturday breaming with confidence, as the Dally M Rookie of the Year favourite should.

Meanwhile, Brisbane will unveil Albert Kelly in the halves, who lines up for his first NRL match since 2014. And while Kelly readjusts to the speed of the NRL, Walker will be busy dismantling the Broncos.

The teenage half played a starring role again as the Chooks toppled the Cowboys in Magic Round, though he can’t steal all the attention. James Tedesco played his best game in a month while Angus Crichton scored a double, it feels like the side has come to terms with the loss of Luke Keary and finding their feet without the three-time premiership winner.

The Broncos were horrid against Manly, and another towel up awaits for Kevvie Walters and co. at the SCG as they fail to stop Teddy, Walker and Victor Radley. Unfortunately for Brisbane, the Roosters play champagne footy, while the Broncos are more akin to… Passion Pop. This one will be over at half time. Roosters by 32.

Canberra Raiders vs. Melbourne Storm

GIO Stadium, 7:35pm, Saturday May 22

Team News: Canberra have lost arguably their three biggest stars through suspension for this clash. Jack Wighton, Josh Hodgson and Josh Papalii are sidelined, with Sam Williams starting at five-eighth and young half Brad Schneider is the new bench utility.

Dunamis Lui moves from lock to prop to cover for Papalii, with Ricky Stuart handing Hudson Young a starting role at lock, and Englishman Ryan Sutton returning on the bench.

Ryan Papenhuyzen only lasted 13 minutes in his return before being knocked out. Nicho Hynes returns to fullback for the concussed ‘Paps’, and shock starter Chris Lewis is named at six. Brandon Smith’s suspension is over, replacing the injured Tyson Smoothy at hooker. Aaron Pene replaces Ryley Jacks on the bench.

Prediction: Another side ravaged by the judiciary, Canberra are in all sorts this weekend. The three biggest stars in their squad in Josh Papalii, Josh Hodgson and Jack Wighton have been rubbed out of this preliminary finals rematch, though the Raiders look a shadow of that side.

They nearly lost to the Bulldogs last weekend. The Bulldogs. They’ve lost six of their last seven, while Melbourne put up 40+ in a fourth consecutive game. Apples and oranges.

Ricky Stuart has signalled for back-up to cover the gaps in his side, unfortunately for him the Storm are white hot at the moment. Josh Addo-Carr could score another hat-trick here, he’s just in a mood lately, however losing Ryan Papenhuyzen (again) is a big out, but you wouldn’t know with the way Nicho Hynes is playing.

Every man called into the side does their job and it’ll be no different in the nation’s capital this weekend. Melbourne by 20.

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs. Penrith Panthers

Apex Oval, 2:00pm, Sunday May 23

Team News: Massive ins for the Rabbitohs, with superstar Latrell Mitchell returning at fullback after a four-week ban. His inclusion pushes Cody Walker back to five-eighth, Benji Marshall to the bench and Jed Cartwright out of the side.

Former Panther Josh Mansour replaces Taane Milne on the right wing, and Jacob Host is back on the bench, Hame Sele the unlucky man who drops to the reserves.

Kurt Capewell comes straight back into the starting side after overcoming a Round 9 concussion, pushing Liam Martin back to the bench, last week’s debutant J’Maine Hopgood drops out.

Prediction: Match of the round, it could be the match of the season if these sides play to their potential. There’s not a lot to say about Penrith, they’re 10-0. That’s all you really need to say at the moment, they’re rivalling the 2017 Melbourne side as the best side of the NRL era.

South Sydney have dropped off the radar to many after that 50-0 loss, yet the club has only lost to one more team than Penrith this year. They’re 8-2, and Latrell Mitchell is a monstrous inclusion. The fullback led the Dally M count before copping a four-week suspension, he’ll be hungry.

This is going to be a great indicator for where the Rabbitohs are at, however they’ll still miss Cameron Murray’s work in the middle. Since Round 1 last year, the Rabbitohs are 14-3 when they’ve got a full-strength spine, the first time they’ve had it since Round 6.

It’s a shootout for the New South Wales number six jersey as well, every where you look there’s a quality match-up. Brian To’o against former Panther Josh Mansour, speedsters in Alex Johnston and Charlie Staines, Nathan Cleary and Adam Reynolds, a blockbuster.

I think the Bunnies fall short in a thriller, though I am tipping them to be just the second team this year to beat Penrith in a half of footy. It’ll be the Panthers middles that win them this one. Panthers by 2.

Parramatta Eels vs. Manly Warringah Sea Eagles

Bankwest Stadium, 4:05pm, Sunday May 23

Team News: Joey Lussick will make his club debut off the bench for Parramatta, replacing Ray Stone.

Cade Cust has been handed the five-eighth spot with Kieran Foran injured. Zac Saddler joins the bench.

Prediction: I smell an upset. Manly were unreal last week, it’s the Turbo and DCE show at the moment, they’re pulling the strings in every Sea Eagles victory.

Parramatta are 9-1 and sit second on the ladder for a reason, beating the underrated Warriors last week despite being without stars like Dylan Brown and Marata Niukore. Both miss this game, and the former missing next week as well, and will be much more crucial ‘outs’ against a dark horse like Manly.

Tom Trbojevic is neck-and-neck with Nathan Cleary as the number one player in the game right now, if he wants to he could grab this game by the throat.

Mitchell Moses, Clint Gutherson and Reed Mahoney are in great form and combining well, though they’ll big games to half the Sea Eagles momentum.

You couldn’t possibly tip the boys from Brookvale six weeks ago, but with their form turned around, they have the tools to force a boil-over and hand the Eels their second loss of the season. Manly by 4.