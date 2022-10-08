The code may have already attracted the likes of Russell Crowe and Hugh Jackman, but rugby league is set to receive its biggest celebrity promotion yet - enter The Rock.

The NRL is still working around the idea of delivering an NRL game in the U.S., whether it be Round 1 or another point during the season, and it seems more and more than the Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles will be the first club on the plane.

Originally set to face South Sydney, the Rabbitohs have pulled out of the match and therefore taken Russell Crowe's potential promoting impact away, leaving Manly without an opponent and the NRL without 'a face'.

Hugh Jackman is a diehard Manly fan, and while his recent announcement of 'Deadpool 3' has thrust the Australian into the limelight again, it appears there may be a bigger drawcard yet to emerge.

US Resident Paul Langi Kinking is pushing for the match to go ahead in Utah, and the multimillionaire has some tricks us his sleeve. The Sun-Herald has revealed that the businessman is a massive league fan and has Tongan blood in his veins, and a big Samoan secret weapon.

Welcoming Dwayne 'the Rock' Johnson.

The superstar has had extremely brief flings with rugby league, his ongoing relationship with Beau Ryan during The Footy Show days forcing the two worlds to collide, and Kinikini looks set to use his personal friend to promote the one-off fixture.

While he rose to fame during his WWE days, Johnson has become one of Hollywood's biggest earners and most recognisable faces, arguably most well known for his ongoing role in 'Fast & Furious', a title that could easily be bestowed on Manly's coaching saga.

Jackman will be in attendance to support his beloved Sea Eagles, possibly sans Des Hasler, and believes the fans would take to the sport quickly.

“Bring it on! Would love for it to happen. They would love the great game of rugby league here in the US I'm sure," Jackman told The Sun-Herald in April.

Kinikini has pitched Utah due to its large Polynesian contingent, and even pitched a Samoa-Tonga test in the state two years ago, only for COVID to rear its ugly head and scrap the contest.

The NRL is still exploring the feasibility of the contest, however a decision is expected as soon as next week as the organisation looks to sow up as much as possible before the World Cup steals everyone's attention.

We might not be able to smell what the Rock is cooking from Australian shores, but the NRL does, and looks set to cash in.