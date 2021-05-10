Adam Reynolds leaving South Sydney at the end of the year has shattered many Rabbitohs fans, with the captain moving on from Redfern.

Although all reports have suggested that it is of his own desire, some have questioned whether it was due to a simple lack of room in the Rabbitohs’ salary cap.

After Cody Walker missed a media call on Monday, the questions were asked whether it was due to contract talks and possible awkwardness surrounding Reynolds’ own situation, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Souths coach Wayne Bennett has hit back at claims that there was anything in Walker’s missed media call and assumed relation to the Reynolds’ departure.

“I am saying that the club is not in negotiations with Cody Walker as his contract does not expire until the end of 2022,” Bennett said.

“The club value him highly and those negotiations will take place in 2022.”

Bennett, who is also not returning to the Rabbitohs past 2021, has emphatically shut down any reported correlation between the two.

“It has nothing to do with Adam Reynolds at all,” he added.

“Adam Reynolds is a done deal, he will be leaving the club. Everybody knows that…and we have all moved on from there.”

Although a destination for Reynolds is still unknown, the decision was made to move on from the club with life after footy being the most likely focal point in his decision making.

The Broncos and Sharks have expressed interest for Reynolds, with the Broncos looking to be the most likely suitor for the halfback.

A reported $2.8 million dollar offer over four years sets the Broncos as the front runner to land Reynolds, with the current Souths captain desiring a post playing career life in South-East Queensland with his family.

Reynolds hopes to play this week against the Sharks in Magic Round, with his final selection ultimately coming down to whether he can manage the pain levels of an injured thumb that has seen him recently sidelined.

The Rabbitohs will be looking to bounce back after an embarrassing 0-50 effort against the Storm, that saw Josh Addo-Carr score six tries for the first time since 1950.