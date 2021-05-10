A stand-alone leader has emerged in the race for the Dally M after Nathan Cleary put in another masterclass.

Cleary has been in arguably career-best form in 2021 and looks determined to drive Penrith to the ultimate success after last year’s disappointment.

Another man of the match performance shot Cleary away from the chasing pack and will take some proper stopping should he manage stay fit all season.

South Sydney Rabbitohs 0 vs Melbourne Storm 50

The Storm were more than just a class above the Rabbitohs. They blew them off the park largely thanks to six tries from Josh Addo-Carr. He was unstoppable as he ran rampant over a poor Souths defence which had no answers at any point in the night in both defence and offence.

Dally M votes: 3 – Josh Addo-Carr, 2 – Harry Grant, 1 – Justin Olam.

Penrith Panthers 48 vs Cronulla Sharks 0

Another blowout, it’s almost like the Panthers decided they had to match the Storms efforts to make a statement to last years premiers. Nathan Cleary was dominant and controlled the game from start to finish to push himself into the outright lead of the Dally M race.

Dally M votes: 3 – Nathan Cleary, 2 – Kurt Capewell, 1 – James Fisher-Harris.

Parramatta Eels 31 vs Sydney Roosters 18

The Eels made a strong statement as the took care of the Roosters. The Roosters suffered another injury blow as their season slips away as they lose players almost week on week at the moment. Drew Hutchison was hospitalised with fractured ribs and possibly a punctured lung.

Dally M votes: 3 – Junior Paulo, 2 – Ryan Matterson, 1 – James Tedesco.

Canberra Raiders 16 vs Newcastle Knights 24

The Raiders plight keeps going from bad to worse. They have now lost five on the bounce and look bereft of ideas as to how to fix it. They were over-run by the Knights with little resistance, it’s worrying times in the nations capital.

Dally M votes: 3 – Kalyn Ponga, 2 – Jayden Brailey, 1 – George Williams.

Wests Tigers 28 vs Gold Coast Titans 36

A high-scoring affair was a joy to watch as the Titans took out the win after wearing the Tigers down. It was a battle between to offences and which one would be able to go harder for longer and the Titans outlasted Wests to take away the win.

Dally M votes: 3 – AJ Brimson, 2 – Tanah Boyd, 1 – Adam Doueihi.

North Queensland Cowboys 19 vs Brisbane Broncos 18

The battle between two of the league’s strugglers was a classic but not by this rivalry’s usual standards. This wasn’t as pretty or enthralling but it was a tight affair with both teams desperate for the two-points. In the end the Cowboys did just enough after their leaders stood tall.

Dally M votes: 3 – Jason Taumalolo, 2 – Xavier Coates, 1 – Kyle Feldt.

Manly Sea Eagles 38 vs New Zealand Warriors 32

The Warriors were competitive and very brave but ultimately outclassed by the Sea Eagles. Tom Trbojevic was the difference between the two teams in the end. He was involved in pretty much everything good that happened for Manly and showed his class in a man-of-the-match display.

Dally M votes: 3 – Tom Trbojevic, 2 – Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 1 – Daly Cherry-Evans.

St George Illawarra 32 vs Canterbury Bulldogs 12

The Bulldogs are in trouble and just simply weren’t up to the test offered by the Dragons. The Dragons looked a notch above from start to finish and were never really challenged. The Bulldogs were never a threat in this one and were dispatched by a far better side.

Dally M votes: 3 – Ben Hunt, 2 – Matt Dufty, 1 – Paul Vaughan.

