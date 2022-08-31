Dolphins coach Wayne Bennett has been luckless in the recruitment department so far, though that may be about to change with a former Rabbitoh on his radar.

Murmurs emerged over the weekend of Dragons' back-rower Jayden Su'A requesting a release from the club, forcing the club's General Manager of Football Ben Haran to publicly deny the claims.

“We’ve heard a murmur about it but nothing formal has come to us,” Haran told The Daily Telegraph.

“Jaydn certainly hasn’t asked for a release. Not at this stage anyway."

Despite securing a victory in his 100th NRL game over the weekend, as well as scoring the opening try, whispers of discontent in Wollongong continue to swirl, and Bennett appears ready to pounce.

The 72-year-old coach handed Su'A his debut at Brisbane before signing him at South Sydney, leading the second-rower into last season's Grand Final.

While the former Maroon is contracted with the St. George Illawarra Dragons through to the end of 2024, WWOS has revealed that the 24-year-old is set to request a release on compassionate grounds, allowing him to return to his family in Queensland.

It's arguably the one position that the Dolphins don't need dire attention to, having already snared Kenneath Bromwich, Felise Kaufusi and Tom Gilbert for their inaugural season.

The release would be catastrophic for the Dragons, not only are they short on back-rowers after pushing Tariq Sims out the door, Su'A is one of a very select few wearing the Red V that can hold their head high this year, with coach Anthony Griffin desperate to retain him.

Su'A will run out against his former club, Brisbane, this weekend in NRL game 101, and if Bennett has his way, it could be his last appearance in a Dragons outfit.