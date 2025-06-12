North Sydney Bears great Billy Moore has resigned his role from the club's board ahead of their re-entry into the NRL as the Perth Bears.

A Perth-based bid aligned with the Bears will become the NRL's 18th team in 2027, and have confirmed that Mal Meninga will be their first head coach.

The club, who can commence signing players from November 1 this year, will be closely linked with the Sydney-based side and are set to play a numberof games at North Sydney Oval.

Moore though, who has been on the club's board as a NSW Cup outfit since 2020, and having been a key driver in their return to the NRL, will step down from the board to focus on his own business and media career.

“It is with great sadness, but also excitement, that I've stood down off the Board” Moore said in a club statement.

“I am humbled to have been part of this journey, and excited for what lays ahead, the future of the Perth Bears feeding directly from North Sydney District Rugby League Football Club”.

Moore confirmed he will continue to support the club as they re-enter the NRL, and North Sydney Bears CEO Gareth Holmes said Moore had been an 'invaluable' member of the club's board.

“Billy, not only a legend of the club, has been an invaluable member of the North Sydney Bears board, bringing passion, insight, and commitment to the club's success coupled with his unwavering dedication to getting the Bears back into the NRL.” Holmes said.

“This passion and dedication have been instrumental in shaping a very exciting future and we are incredibly grateful for his tireless efforts. On behalf of the entire football club, district and personally to me in my role, I thank Billy for the lasting impact he has made on and off the field and look forward to him being a part of the Perth Bears as we prepare for 2027.”.