St Helens head coach Kristian Woolf has revealed his plans beyond season 2022 with the Queenslander intending to return home after next year.

Woolf, who has been with the Merseyside club since the beginning of 2020, has had a successful spell with The Saints in his short time with the side.

The 46-year-old took over from fellow Australian Justin Holbrook with the side fresh off their first Super League Grand Final win in five years and firmly at the pinnacle of top division rugby.

Holbrook returned to Australia to coach the Gold Coast Titans.

The Saints claimed back-to-back championships against fierce rivals Wigan after a COVID-interrupted season 2020 to make it a perfect first year for Woolf.

2021 was very much the same story for St Helens with the club winning their first Challenge Cup in 13 years as well as a historic third consecutive Super League title.

St Helens outlasted Catalan Dragons in a cagey affair at Old Trafford on Saturday evening, beating the French side 12-10 to trigger euphoric scenes.

However whilst speaking to News Corp, Woolf highlighted that his future after season 2022 may lie back home Downunder.

“I’ve got one more year here, and I’m really enjoying what we’re doing here at St Helens, but at some stage I figure I’m going to have to come," Woolf said.

“The family will dictate that a little bit. I think they are keen to come home after next year. I’d love to have a crack at it (NRL coaching) at some stage.”

The Mount Isa-born coach has never been appointed head coach of an NRL team, barring his short stint as Newcastle Knights interim coach in 2019 following the departure of Nathan Brown.

Woolf has had several head coach roles outside the top flight of Australian rugby with both the Tongan international side and the Townsville Blackhawks as well as two assistant coaching roles at the aforementioned Knights and the Broncos.

If the 46-year-old elect to come home at the cessation of season 2022, then a few clubs may be sniffing around for his signature.

Despite the Tigers commitment to him following a review of the club's operations, coach Michael Maguire may be in the hot seat again come the end of 2022 should results not improve.

Further north at Woolf's former club Brisbane, Kevin Walters currently has no contract beyond 2022 meaning that if the Broncos don't show some sign of improvement then he very well could be shown the door.

With Woolf's track record of coaching over in Europe, any club that is looking to poach a certified winner would be wise to throw their hat in the ring for the two-time Super League-winning coach.