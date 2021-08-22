Brisbane Broncos' head coach Kevin Walters has asked the club board to show faith in him as he attempts to turn the club around.

Walters told The Courier Mail he had no intentions of leaving the club after a couple of years in charge, and with plenty of players on the way in next year, including Adam Reynolds and Kurt Capewell, the rebuild the club are currently undertaking is in full swing.

The coach believes the club have turned a corner in recent months after some dark stages through the middle of the season, including plenty of losses.

“There are no easy yards in the NRL,” Walters told the publication.

“But I feel we did some hard yards earlier in the year ... and they are starting to pay dividends.

“I can and plan to be here beyond next year, 100 per cent.

“To be honest, I want them to cart me out of here.

“I do want to be here long-term. I didn’t accept this job to be here two or three years and get moved on.

“I know it’s up to me to prove I can get the job done, but I believe we are starting to the club around and moving towards where the Broncos should be.”

The Broncos have won just five games this season, but given they won just two of their first ten this season, things have turned around marginally in the second half of the season.

Their level of competitiveness in games being lost has also turned a corner, with the Broncos pushing the Sydney Roosters all the way last weekend after beating the same side earlier in the season.