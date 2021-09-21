The Wests Tigers have confirmed Michael Maguire will remain head coach at the club into the 2022 season.

Despite plenty of speculation to the contrary, Maguire has survived the internal review which was being undertaken at the club.

While it's understood Tim Sheens will arrive at the club in the coming weeks in a new director of coaching role, Maguire's seemingly brittle hopes of a future at Concord have been flipped by today's news.

A club statement hinted at further "structural and procedural changes" which will be effected throughout the football department.

"Following the thorough annual review of club’s football operations, Wests Tigers have confirmed that Michael Maguire will remain in his position as Head Coach," the statement read.

"In addition, the club has also confirmed several structural and procedural changes will take effect within the football department. These changes have the sole aim of ensuring the club continues to challenge itself in the way it operates in order to become a better performing organisation."

The club were rumoured to have had Cameron Ciraldo at the top of their list to take over the club, however, Panthers' CEO Brian Fletcher only this morning poured cold water on that suggestion.

Tigers' CEO Justin Pascoe said that Maguire's experience would help build the club.

“Michael has been with the club over arguably its most challenging time with the COVID-19 pandemic, has overseen significant change both on and off the field throughout his tenure and, on behalf of all at Wests Tigers, I’d like to thank him for his effort so far," Pascoe said.

“We are firmly committed to building a high performing club. With our strong financial position, increased investment and recent success of our pathways teams, the new Centre of Excellence and continued work on a South West academy, the arrival of Tim Sheens and his experience in NRL systems, this club is posed to reap the rewards of several years of hard work.

“We believe that through Michael’s vast experience and by continuing to challenge the way we operate, we will continue drive the high standards and behaviours needed to ensure we achieve our goals as a club.”

The decision to retain Maguire comes after the club finished in 13th place at the end of the NRL season, which finished with a final day blowout at the hands of wooden spooners the Canterbury Bulldogs.