Grant Atkins will step into the biggest game of Round 18 after being appointed by the NRL to control the contest between the Brisbane Broncos and Penrith Panthers.

He will be joined by Gerard Sutton in the bunker for the game, while Phil Henderson and Jarrod Cole will be on touchline duty.

Elsewhere, the NRL have confirmed the return of Chris Butler and Ashley Klein to the middle, with Butler to officiate the Canterbury Bulldogs and New Zealand Warriors, and Klein appointed to the Sydney Roosters' clash with the St George Illawarra Dragons on Saturday afternoon.

That means Adam Gee, who was on standby for Origin 2, has been rested for Round 18 but will do double duty in the bunker for the Parramatta Eels-South Sydney Rabbitohs clash as well as the Bulldogs and Warriors.

Here are all the appointments for Round 18.

Liam KennedyBelinda Sharpe and David MunroAdam GeeBelinda SharpeDaniel Luttringer

Ziggy Przeklasa-AdamskiChris Sutton and Kieren IronsAshley KleinChris SuttonKarra-Lee Nolan

Grant AtkinsPhil Henderson and Jarrod ColeGerard SuttonPhil HendersonNick Morel

Chris ButlerDrew Oultram and Daniel LuttringerAdam GeeDrew OultramDamian Brady

Peter GoughDavid Munro and Clayton WillsWyatt RaymondDavid MunroMitch Currie

Todd SmithDaniel Schwass and Michael WiseLiam KennedyDaniel SchwassTyson Brough

Ashley KleinZiggy Przeklasa-Adamski and Wyatt RaymondGrant AtkinsZiggy Przeklasa-AdamskiJake Sutherland

Gerard SuttonMatt Noyen and Jon StoneKasey BadgerMatt NoyenCameron Turner