Grant Atkins will step into the biggest game of Round 18 after being appointed by the NRL to control the contest between the Brisbane Broncos and Penrith Panthers.
He will be joined by Gerard Sutton in the bunker for the game, while Phil Henderson and Jarrod Cole will be on touchline duty.
Elsewhere, the NRL have confirmed the return of Chris Butler and Ashley Klein to the middle, with Butler to officiate the Canterbury Bulldogs and New Zealand Warriors, and Klein appointed to the Sydney Roosters' clash with the St George Illawarra Dragons on Saturday afternoon.
That means Adam Gee, who was on standby for Origin 2, has been rested for Round 18 but will do double duty in the bunker for the Parramatta Eels-South Sydney Rabbitohs clash as well as the Bulldogs and Warriors.
Here are all the appointments for Round 18.
Referee: Liam Kennedy
Touch judges: Belinda Sharpe and David Munro
Bunker official: Adam Gee
Standby referee: Belinda Sharpe
Standby touch judge: Daniel Luttringer
Referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Touch judges: Chris Sutton and Kieren Irons
Bunker official: Ashley Klein
Standby referee: Chris Sutton
Standby touch judge: Karra-Lee Nolan
Referee: Grant Atkins
Touch judges: Phil Henderson and Jarrod Cole
Bunker official: Gerard Sutton
Standby referee: Phil Henderson
Standby touch judge: Nick Morel
Referee: Chris Butler
Touch judges: Drew Oultram and Daniel Luttringer
Bunker official: Adam Gee
Standby referee: Drew Oultram
Standby touch judge: Damian Brady
Referee: Peter Gough
Touch judges: David Munro and Clayton Wills
Bunker official: Wyatt Raymond
Standby referee: David Munro
Standby touch judge: Mitch Currie
Referee: Todd Smith
Touch judges: Daniel Schwass and Michael Wise
Bunker official: Liam Kennedy
Standby referee: Daniel Schwass
Standby touch judge: Tyson Brough
Referee: Ashley Klein
Touch judges: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski and Wyatt Raymond
Bunker official: Grant Atkins
Standby referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Standby touch judge: Jake Sutherland
Referee: Gerard Sutton
Touch judges: Matt Noyen and Jon Stone
Bunker official: Kasey Badger
Standby referee: Matt Noyen
Standby touch judge: Cameron Turner