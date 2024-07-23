It's the busiest time of year for match officials, with eight NRL games to be joined by five NRLW games during each of the coming rounds.
The NRL have now confirmed their appointments for Round 21 of the men's competition, and Round 1 of the women's competition, with Grant Atkins, Adam Gee and Ashley Klein all appointed to an enormous Saturday of action.
Here are all the appointments for this weekend.
NRL Round 21
Referee: Peter Gough
Touch judges: Drew Oultram and Paki Parkinson
Bunker official: Todd Smith
Standby referee: Drew Oultram
Standby touch judge: Cameron Turner
Referee: Liam Kennedy
Touch judges: Chris Sutton and Matt Noyen
Bunker official: Gerard Sutton
Standby referee: Chris Sutton
Standby touch judge: Mitch Currie
Referee: Grant Atkins
Touch judges: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski and Dan Schwass
Bunker official: Wyatt Raymond
Standby referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Standby touch judge: Rochelle Tamarua
Referee: Adam Gee
Touch judges: Nick Pelgrave and Clayton Wills
Bunker official: Matt Noyen
Standby referee: Nick Pelgrave
Standby touch judge: Michael Wise
Referee: Ashley Klein
Touch judges: Phil Henderson and David Munro
Bunker official: Liam Kennedy
Standby referee: David Munro
Standby touch judge: Tom Stindl
Referee: Gerard Sutton
Touch judges: Belinda Sharpe and Jon Stone
Bunker official: Kasey Badger
Standby referee: Belinda Sharpe
Standby touch judge: Daniel Luttringer
Referee: Todd Smith
Touch judges: Michael Wise and Jarrod Cole
Bunker official: Ashley Klein
Standby referee: Jarrod Cole
Standby touch judge: Nick Morel
Referee: Wyatt Raymond
Touch judges: Liam Kennedy and Drew Oultram
Bunker official: Chris Butler
Standby referee: Liam Kennedy
Standby touch judge: Mitch Currie
NRLW Round 1
Newcastle Knights vs Sydney Roosters
Referee: Belinda Sharpe
Touch judges: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski and Luke Saldern
Bunker official: Matt Noyen
Standby referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Standby touch judge: Louis Matheson
Cronulla Sharks vs North Queensland Cowboys
Referee: Damian Brady
Touch judges: Karra-Lee Nolan and Daniel Luttringer
Bunker official: Kasey Badger
Standby referee: Daniel Luttringer
Standby touch judge: Brendan Mani
Brisbane Broncos vs Parramatta Eels
Referee: Rochelle Tamarua
Touch judges: Tori Wilkie and Jack Klein
Bunker official: Chris Butler
Standby referee: Tori Wilkie
Standby touch judge: Izzy Davidson
St George Illawarra Dragons vs Gold Coast Titans
Referee: Daniel Luttringer
Touch judges: Billy Greatbatch and Brad Kiehne
Bunker official: Kasey Badger
Standby referee: Billy Greatbatch
Standby touch judge: Olivia Lawne
Wests Tigers vs Canberra Raiders
Referee: Karra-Lee Nolan
Touch judges: Ethan Klein and Luke Saldern
Bunker official: Peter Gough
Standby referee: Luke Saldern
Standby touch judge: Rhianna Boag