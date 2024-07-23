It's the busiest time of year for match officials, with eight NRL games to be joined by five NRLW games during each of the coming rounds.

The NRL have now confirmed their appointments for Round 21 of the men's competition, and Round 1 of the women's competition, with Grant Atkins, Adam Gee and Ashley Klein all appointed to an enormous Saturday of action.

Here are all the appointments for this weekend.

NRL Round 21

Peter GoughDrew Oultram and Paki ParkinsonTodd SmithDrew OultramCameron Turner

Liam KennedyChris Sutton and Matt NoyenGerard SuttonChris SuttonMitch Currie

Grant AtkinsZiggy Przeklasa-Adamski and Dan SchwassWyatt RaymondZiggy Przeklasa-AdamskiRochelle Tamarua

Adam GeeNick Pelgrave and Clayton WillsMatt NoyenNick PelgraveMichael Wise

Ashley KleinPhil Henderson and David MunroLiam KennedyDavid MunroTom Stindl

Gerard SuttonBelinda Sharpe and Jon StoneKasey BadgerBelinda SharpeDaniel Luttringer

Todd SmithMichael Wise and Jarrod ColeAshley KleinJarrod ColeNick Morel

NRLW Round 1

Newcastle Knights vs Sydney Roosters

Wyatt RaymondLiam Kennedy and Drew OultramChris ButlerLiam KennedyMitch Currie

Referee: Belinda Sharpe

Touch judges: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski and Luke Saldern

Bunker official: Matt Noyen

Standby referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski

Standby touch judge: Louis Matheson

Cronulla Sharks vs North Queensland Cowboys

Referee: Damian Brady

Touch judges: Karra-Lee Nolan and Daniel Luttringer

Bunker official: Kasey Badger

Standby referee: Daniel Luttringer

Standby touch judge: Brendan Mani

Brisbane Broncos vs Parramatta Eels

Referee: Rochelle Tamarua

Touch judges: Tori Wilkie and Jack Klein

Bunker official: Chris Butler

Standby referee: Tori Wilkie

Standby touch judge: Izzy Davidson

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Gold Coast Titans

Referee: Daniel Luttringer

Touch judges: Billy Greatbatch and Brad Kiehne

Bunker official: Kasey Badger

Standby referee: Billy Greatbatch

Standby touch judge: Olivia Lawne

Wests Tigers vs Canberra Raiders

Referee: Karra-Lee Nolan

Touch judges: Ethan Klein and Luke Saldern

Bunker official: Peter Gough

Standby referee: Luke Saldern

Standby touch judge: Rhianna Boag