A huge final day of the NRL season has seen the Cronulla Sharks and Newcastle Knights pick up victories, the later booking their place in the top eight.

A tight encounter in the last game of the day saw the Knights defeat the Dolphins to snatch eighth spot and book a trip to Townsville for an elimination final next weekend.

In the first game, the Sea Eagles fell well short and will now travel to Homebush next week for their elimination final with the Canterbury Bulldogs.

Cronulla, on the other hand, are locked into fourth spot and will travel to Melbourne next weekend for a qualifying final with a guaranteed second spot.

FULLTIME - Knights 14 - Dolphins 6

That's that. The Knights wind it down and are through to the finals. They will travel to Townsville next weekend and clash with the Cowboys.

A huge performance from Kalyn Ponga there to lead the way for the men from the Hunter, and he will need to be at his best again next weekend.

The Dolphins finish in tenth spot.

78' - Knights 14 - Dolphins 6

The Knights turn it over on the Dolphins line. Three minutes to go, the Dolphins have to go the length and score right here... They go nowhere during this set though and look for a trick play down the left hand side with a chip kick on the last, but Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow was offside.

That will be that you'd think. The Knights are going to the finals!

77' - Knights 14 - Dolphins 6

Strange call from the Knights here with a ten-point lead. They receive a penalty right in front, and decide to play it on with a tap, rather than take the shot at penalty goal.

75' - Knights 14 - Dolphins 6

Huge moment here, but another spot on call from the officials. The Dolphins went right, a kick was thrown in and then hit a Knight before going over the sideline. Ruled not played at, and replays indicate it was certainly that.

73' - Knights 14 - Dolphins 6

Massive call from Klein, but the correct one. The Dolphins were through with some lovely ball play through the middle, but the pass from Marshall-King out of a tackle to Nikorima is ruled forward. 7 minutes to go.

71' - Knights 14 - Dolphins 6

TRY - Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (Dolphins)

The Knights put the ball down, and the Dolphins force a drop out on Play 1 off the scrum trying something a bit different. Long drop out, and the Dolphins must score here with 12 on the park if they want to remain a chance in this game.

And they do score! A swing to the left, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow scores with very little room to work with.

They score with 12 on the park after failing for 70 minutes with 13 on the park. Super conversion from Isaako too.

68' - Knights 14 - Dolphins 0

The Dolphins' season going up in smoke, and this was pretty dumb from Jesse Bromwich. Very dumb. Ponga on the ground, Jesse Bromwich comes in and swings the arm, whacks him in the side of the head. This should be a send off.

... And only a sin bin, so he will likely have two and a half minutes to finish his career on the field.

64' - Knights 14 - Dolphins 0

So the Dolphins march up the other end and force a drop out. The good news for the Knights is that Ponga looks okay. The even better news for the Knights is that off the short drop out, the Dolphins go left to right and are taken over the sideline. Huge defensive work there from Bradman Best.

62' - Knights 14 - Dolphins 0

Well that could have been it, but it could be worse than that for the Knights. They almost score in the corner through Marzhew who is taken over the sideline by Isaako and Fuller.

The worse news is Kalyn Ponga currently clutching at his shoulder in backplay. He is lining up at fullback, but more news as it comes to hand here...

58' - Knights 14 - Dolphins 0

Plenty to look at here. The Dolphins are unconfidently claiming a try off a short drop out. Ashley Klein rules no try (and no penalty try either given Marshall-King was the lead chaser) looking for a knock on from Bostock in the challenge. The first view looked to show that, and the bunker will view it that way. Scrum Knights who get away with one here.

57' - Knights 14 - Dolphins 0

So, a set restart for the Dolphins here, which turns into a penalty as the Knights drag Tabuai-Fidow over the sideline after the call of held. The visitors will continue attacking and force a drop out this time. The Dolphins do look dangerous, but Newcastle's scramble continues just 23 minutes from a finals berth.

55' - Knights 14 - Dolphins 0

Well, is that a moment that could shift the game? Dane Gagai gets involved in an awkward looking situation after a run and drops the ball. Pretty ordinary there from the veteran centre.

54' - Knights 14 - Dolphins 0

PENALTY GOAL - Kalyn Ponga (Knights)

Right then, a penalty for the Knights. They had crossed for a try, but the bunker found both an infringement against Marshall-King, and a knock on for Crossland. Knights will take the shot at penalty goal.

Ponga slots it from in front, and the Knights are out in front by more than two converted tries inside the final half hour.

Connelly Lemuelu off with a leg injury too.

48' - Knights 12 - Dolphins 0

A great set after points from the Knights. They force the Dolphins to work it off their own line, and the kick has to come from O'Sullivan off his own 30. Knights on top right now.

45' - Knights 12 - Dolphins 0

TRY! Brodie Jones (Knights)

Kalyn Ponga. That's it. That's the update. Brilliant work. Tight start to the second half, but then Ponga opens them up. He goes right, shows it, switches direction, darts across the face of the defence and then sets Brodie Jones through a gap to score. Brilliant.

Knights take a huge step towards the finals as Ponga converts.

40' - Knights 6 - Dolphins 0

Teams back for the second half. Can the Dolphins turn this around, or will the Knights qualify?

HALFTIME - Knights 6 - Dolphins 0

Quite the mess up to halftime, but the Knights hang on against two strong attacking plans for the Dolphins, who enter the halftime break without points on the board.

A quality contest in Newcastle thus far, and a huge second half ahead with eighth spot on the line.

Kalyn Ponga has been dangerous, but has had a mixed afternoon for the Knights, while the Dolphins have been solid without finding enough threatening in attack.

Back in 15 minutes!

37' - Knights 6 - Dolphins 0

A big moment in the lead up to halftime here. Kalyn Ponga makes a mistake for the Knights, and the Dolphins have a full set from 40 metres out to try and square things up.

33' - Knights 6 - Dolphins 0

This is a good, tough game of footy. Knights definitely look to be the team on top at the moment, but squander some momentum here after a great kick to the corner as Fuller is taken high by the chase.

29' - Knights 6 - Dolphins 0

TRY! Adam Elliott (Knights)

Pressure mounts on the Dolphins. The Knights get a set restart and have a fresh set, and the weight of possession does get the Dolphins. Quick play the ball after a half break left through Lucas, and the shuffle through Ponga to Elliott sees the forward crash over.

We finally have points.

Ponga converts.

27' - Knights 0 - Dolphins 0

A big, big moment here. The Dolphins having to work out of their own end, and are ruled to have dropped the ball through Bostock on their own ten-metre line. They challenge, claiming ruck interference.

And oh wow... Looked like there was a clear bit of interference there from Mat Croker, but that isn't the way the bunker see it. Knights scrum ten out.

25' - Knights 0 - Dolphins 0

This game starting to get going now. Knights on the attack off their penalty, great kick from Cogger, and Lucas and Crossland are able to lead the kick chase and force a drop out.

23' - Knights 0 - Dolphins 0

The Dolphins with a real attacking chance now, but they are going side to side, and the Knights equal to the task for the first few plays, but now when they bring it back to the left and Trai Fuller crashes over! Bursts through the defence nicely, and the Dolphins are in the lead.

Or are they... Upstairs for an obstruction check. Connelly Lemuely took out Brodie Jones, so it's no try. Dolphins players blowing up here.

21' - Knights 0 - Dolphins 0

Tyson Frizell off for a HIA now.

20' - Knights 0 - Dolphins 0

Certainly nerves out here. A couple of errors from both teams whether in defence or attack, and neither able to score as we approach a quarter of the game done and dusted. Plath with the latest error after a great run.

14' - Knights 0 - Dolphins 0

Half a chance on the left for the Dolphins as a kick goes up, but Bostock is unable to complete the catch, and the Knights go on a half counter attack before winning a penalty out of their own end.

Both teams threatening to crack here.

11' - Knights 0 - Dolphins 0

Time off. Newcastle working it out of their own end and Gagai stays down with a neck injury. He wants a crusher tackle penalty, but not much happening there, so we will get on with the contest. Still waiting for a score here.

8' - Knights 0 - Dolphins 0

The Dolphins worked onto the attack after their set but couldn't score off a grubber, then give away a penalty of their own. Newcastle to push back onto the attack. Great atmosphere here in the Hunter.

6' - Knights 0 - Dolphins 0

The Knights are finding gaps all over the place here. They can't score in this set, but wind up on the attack two sets in a row. Dolphins to work it out of the corner and they need a penalty... Which they get for a high shot on Trai Fuller.

2' - Knights 0 - Dolphins 0

Up and running in Newcastle. Solid sets each way to get things going, completed with kicks to the respective try lines more or less. Both teams settling into their rhythm well nearly on in this critical clash.

4:05pm (AEST)

Teams making their way out in Newcastle. Full house in. Knockout footy come early.

3:51pm (AEST)

We will be back shortly with the second game here on the final day of the season. A reminder Mark Nicholls to start for Kenneath Bromwich who comes from the bench the only late change as the Knights get ready to clash with the Dolphins for eighth spot. Kick-off is set for 4:05pm (AEST).

FULLTIME - Sea Eagles 20 - Sharks 40

So, that'll be that. A superb performance from the Sharks. Nicho Hynes back with a great effort, the forwards dominated and Manly will need plenty more than that next week, while the Sharks head to Melbourne.

78' - Sea Eagles 20 - Sharks 40

TRY! Tolutau Koula

And a late consolation try for Manly. It has been a tough day for the hosts, but a bit of flash and style there at the end sends them over for a try.

Garrick converts.

72' - Sea Eagles 14 - Sharks 40

TRY! Briton Nikora (Sharks)

Well, if there was any doubt, there isn't anymore. Nikora grabs a lovely short ball from Trindall, burns the defence and charges over for his second try in a row.

Hynes converts and that's 40.

67' - Sea Eagles 14 - Sharks 34

TRY! Briton Nikora (Sharks)

And that should do it. Weight of possession hits Manly for six in the end here, this time with Cronulla shuffling across the uprights before Nikora switches directions, beats a couple and scores through traffic. Cronulla's second-rowers have been exceptional today.

Hynes converts, that'll be that, and Manly will travel to Homebush next weekend unless they can mow down 20 points in 13 minutes.

64' - Sea Eagles 14 - Sharks 28

Faulalo with an excellent clean up at the back here as the Sharks make another break. Wilton has been immense today. Beats Cherry-Evans, then grubbers through for his outside man but the Manly winger is there to clean up. Time running out, Sharks dominating and still with this 14-point lead.

60' - Sea Eagles 14 - Sharks 28

Thomas Hazelton done for the day with a knee injury. Unsure how serious it is at this stage.

58' - Sea Eagles 14 - Sharks 28

TRY! Haumole Olakau'atu (Sea Eagles)

Well, that was almost in slow motion. Manly shuffle it onto the right with not much happening, but the Sharks defenders hang off Olakau'atu who then takes two or three Cronulla defenders five or more metres to score. Very average defence from the Sharks. Do that next week and they'll cop 50 against the Storm.

Garrick converts. Game on again.

57' - Sea Eagles 8 - Sharks 28

Is this the opening Manly needed? Jack Williams turns it over 20 metres out from his own line in the set after points...

56' - Sea Eagles 8 - Sharks 28

TRY! Daniel Atkinson (Sharks)

Exceptional stuff here from the Sharks. They are cutting Manly to ribbons at the moment. Kennedy the one through the line. He is eventually brought down before it gets scrappy, and then Manly knock on trying to field a rolling ball.

Sharks stay on the attack off the scrum though and have a full set from ten out. They go close a number of times with Manly scrambling, then the last tackle Daniel Atkinson scores! He has been on the field for all of about ten seconds before chasing through a grubber that looked too hard to plant it and score.

Hazelton the man off with a limp by all accounts.

Hynes converts.

50' - Sea Eagles 8 - Sharks 22

TRY! Ronaldo Mulitalo (Sharks)

And the Sharks are over again. Might be the try that sinks the Sea Eagles, although there is still plenty of time to go. Trindall with excellent work from the inside again, hits Iro who then finds Mulitalo and he bolts away down the touchline to score. Straightens up behind the sticks before he scores too.

Hynes converts. Lead is 14.

48' - Sea Eagles 8 - Sharks 16

So, a bombed captain's challenge here for Cronulla. Manly on the attack on the back of it with what was an error from Mulitalo, but the grubber from Cherry-Evans goes long as Katoa shepherds it over the dead ball line.

46' - Sea Eagles 8 - Sharks 16

This could be bad! Jesse Ramien has hammered Karl Lawton here. A lot of mitigation in the tackle according to referee Adam Gee so Ramien only on report, not sin binned, despite direct contact to the head with the chest. Two teams come together and get a stern warning from Gee.

44' - Sea Eagles 8 - Sharks 16

And a penalty for Manly as they come out of their own end.

43' - Sea Eagles 8 - Sharks 16

A conservative start to this second half right up until the Sharks split Manly down the middle and Hazelton finds some space. He is eventually stopped, then Cronulla get very scratchy on the last play and turn it over.

3:05pm (AEST)

Mark Nicholls to start at lock for the Dolphins. Kenneath Bromwich back to the bench. No other changes in that game in Newcastle.

40' - Sea Eagles 8 - Sharks 16

Teams are back for the second half. Cronulla to kick-off.

HALFTIME - Sea Eagles 8 - Sharks 16

The Sharks then with that try before halftime and two back-to-back tries hand Cronulla a decent lead into the break. A fast-paced first half too with finals intensity all over it.

Canterbury fans happy with the score too, just quietly.

Back soon for the second half.

39' - Sea Eagles 8 - Sharks 16

TRY! Jack Williams (Sharks)

Well, I was about to comment on Manly's defence. They stopped back-to-back plays on the right-hand side, but then Cronulla come back up main street. Lovely stuff from Hazelton as he takes on the line, throws a short ball to Jack Williams and he charges through a missed tackle from Olakau'atu and Croker to score under the sticks.

Hynes converts from in front.

37' - Sea Eagles 8 - Sharks 10

Big opportunity here for the Sharks. Full set off a penalty from 15 metres out.

35' - Sea Eagles 8 - Sharks 10

Rugby league ladies and gentlemen! The Sharks with a ridiculous last tackle play, but Trindall looks for a grubber instead of a long ball and Manly manage to keep them out. Incredible pass from Hazelton in the middle of all that too, Kennedy heavily involved. Sharks add insult to injury by giving away a penalty.

33' - Sea Eagles 8 - Sharks 10

Quality end to end rugby league here. Both teams with attacking opportunities that come up short, and defensive lines having to do plenty. Feels like finals come early at Brookvale in front of this sold out crowd.

28' - Sea Eagles 8 - Sharks 10

A controversial penalty here for a late tackle, then Cronulla spread it to the right-hand side for Sione Katoa. He dives for the line, but Talau with an impressive effort in defence ensures the Cronulla winger can only put the ball on the touchline.

24' - Sea Eagles 8 - Sharks 10

TRY! Ronaldo Mulitalo (Sharks)

Quality end to end rugby league here. Cronulla march down the field on the back of the penalty, and they head left. Trindall gets outside the defence as Cherry-Evans rushes out of the line. He throws it to ground does Trindall, but Mulitalo manages to pick up the rolling ball and dive over in the corner.

Hynes slots the first conversion of the afternoon and the Sharks are back in the lead.

21' - Sea Eagles 8 - Sharks 4

Manly almost over again there, but Katoa does a good job under a high ball from Cherry-Evans, then the Sea Eagles give away a penalty to let the Sharks out of their own end.

19' - Sea Eagles 8 - Sharks 4

TRY! Clayton Faulalo (Sea Eagles)

And Manly make the Sharks pay again. They continue to play fast rugby league. Roll up the middle, then Cherry-Evans kicks to the wing. Mulitalo looked there, but Faulalo gets in front of Mulitalo, leaps for it, grabs it and crashes over through Kennedy in cover defence.

Garrick no good on the conversion again, but Manly have the lead as they push for a home final.

16' - Sea Eagles 4 - Sharks 4

Entertaining footy here. Both sides throwing caution to the wind. Cronulla give away a penalty with a break down the right-hand side though for an obstruction, then add ten metres to it as Nicho Hynes gets pinged for backchat.

Hard to get a read on this one. Pretty even start, but Manly onto the attack now.

13' - Sea Eagles 4 - Sharks 4

TRY! Tommy Talau (Sea Eagles)

And Manly make Cronulla pay. Fantastic work from Koula. Got the ball off Brooks, beat Ramien rushing out of the line with some wonderful footwork, and he hands it off to Talau who dives over out wide.

Garrick hooks his kick from out wide so we are all squared up.

10' - Sea Eagles 0 - Sharks 4

Things settle into an arm wrestle, then Katoa passes the ball off the ground and gives away a penalty. Manly to go on the attack right here.

7' - Sea Eagles 0 - Sharks 4

TRY! Sione Katoa (Sharks)

Katoa almost found a way to not score that! Length of the field stuff from the Sharks in this seven-tackle set. They go left, then flip it right. Hynes and Kennedy involved in the lead up before Katoa tip toes the sideline and puts the first point on the board.

Hynes no good on the conversion from the sideline.

5' - Sea Eagles 0 - Sharks 0

Is it a try? Manly set this up nicely to the left, Luke Brooks puts a grubber through that seemed like it was going long, but Lehi Hopoate manages to track it down and plant the ball in the in goal. Looked very dodgy, the grounding, but called a try. Bunker will need to take a look.

And yes, a knock on it is. Seven-tackle set ahead for Cronulla.

3' - Sea Eagles 0 - Sharks 0

And it's an ordinary start to this one. Blayke Brailey puts the ball down on Tackle 2 for the Sharks. Manly invited back onto the attack.

2' - Sea Eagles 0 - Sharks 0

A tough start for the Sea Eagles. A strong first defensive set, and they were looking to come onto the attack on the back of it, but Taniela Paseka puts the ball down. Cronulla with a scrum from 15 metres short of halfway.

2pm

Teams on their way out. Manly making Cronulla wait out in the middle for a long, long time... Anyway, we will be underway in a minute. Don't forget you can check out detailed stats in the match centres above.

1:50pm

Ten minutes from kick-off at Manly. An overcast day with patches of sun in Sydney, the temperature hovering around 20 degrees and no chance of rain to ruin the afternoon. The weather in Newcastle for later does have a chance of some showers.

1pm

Final teams are in for the Sea Eagles and Sharks. The Sharks have rested Oregon Kaufusi, with Siosifa Talakai on the bench and Royce Hunt starting. No changes for Manly.

12:45pm

Hello, good afternoon and welcome to our live coverage of the final day of the NRL season here on Zero Tackle. It's a packed house at Brookvale as the Sea Eagles fight for a home elimination final against the Sharks this afternoon. The sold out sign was up last week for the blockbuster clash, and after Canterbury slipped up last night, it ensures that's who Manly will play next weekend. The only question... Where?

Later, the Knights and Dolphins square off in a straight shootout for eighth spot, while Raiders' fans will watch praying for a draw.