NRL action returned over this past weekend, and what a weekend it was. The Warriors return home headlined a newsworthy round largely played in horrible weather conditions.

Here are 20 thoughts from Round 16s games and beyond.

1. Latrell Mitchell showed incredible maturity and selflessness in announcing he was unavailable for Origin 3. As a megastar of the game, rightly or wrongly, every move he makes is heavily scrutinised. He should be applauded for this decision. If he doesn't feel he's ready or that he needs to focus on the Bunnies, so be it.

2. Something I have really found myself guilty of lately is responding to tight wins over bottom four sides by asking "what if that was the Panthers?". Teams play their opponents. It sounds obvious but so many times you beat, say the Bulldogs, and fans quickly retort "it was only the Bulldogs". Every win is two points. Enjoy them all. I will try also.

3. Matt Moylan has copped no end of grief on social media over the past two years but his recent string of performances have been near career-best. Expect his two-year extension to be announced by the club this week. He has deserved it.

4. A lot has been made to the advantage rule. It's a rule that is open to much interpretation but it has become a virtual free play. I'm ok with this. If you run the ball 30 metres but lose it, then you've not gained an advantage, you've lost the ball. I can certainly see an argument though. I'll sit on the fence on this one.

5. Anyone else find it ridiculous that Cameron Munster had to call a press conference to confirm he's playing at the Storm in 2023? For those unaware, Munster is contracted to the Storm in 2023. The media have linked him with a move to the Dolphins. There's going to be endless press conferences if players have to make such announcements moving forward.

6. Has any team ever capitulated in the final ten minutes, twice in a row, playing at home, like the Sea Eagles over the past two fixtures? They lost a game they had stitched up to the Cowboys and if their Friday night game went another set, they're headed to golden point. They've conceded seven tries in those 20 minutes.

7. That "dangerous" tackle (you all know the one) on Friday night is officially the worst decision I have ever seen. Yes Scott Sorenson ended up in a dangerous position but there was nothing dangerous about the tackle. He fell over a guy making a legs tackle. Common sense is dead.

8. It was always going to be a highlight but the chills upon the Warriors walking out yesterday afternoon... They're hard to describe. Emotion helps make moments and that is one that won't soon be forgotten.

9. Unfortunately I've never been to Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville. Following this Saturday evening's game, it is number one on my list to visit. The atmosphere in that game was something else. The Cowboys are flying right now and deserved that sell out.

10. Any argument to end bunker, or video ref, involvement at NRL level ended on Saturday afternoon. In the top-four NSW Cup clash, the Dogs were awarded a try despite a player jumping from and then landing outside the field of play, before grounding the ball on the line. Photo below. We need the video ref.

The problem with nsw cup This was awarded a try pic.twitter.com/GYrkEBawpv — Dan (@suthodan) July 2, 2022

11. Matt Burton missed 11 tackles against the Sharks. He only made 35 metres. Sometimes I think we underestimate just how much Origin takes out of inexperienced players. Yes it was last Sunday but Burton would never have felt that intensity before.

12. Justin Holbrook looks on borrowed time after yet another dire effort from the Titans. Do the Titans have a better option either lined up or in mind or is this another Tigers' situation where no one better qualified is available? Expect Cameron Ciraldo to knock them back sooner than later.

13. Edrick Lee scored five tries on Friday evening. Five tries! This is a guy who did not play a single game in 2021 and looked as if his career might be done. For him to return, set a club try scoring record and do so in style is what this game is all about. He'll be an asset to the Dolphins in 2023.

14. Despite the large number of jobs available, I can't help but feel the Walker Brothers time has passed. 2017 was the year after their efforts changed the way the QLD Cup was played. It would be fun, and the Tigers don't really have any options, but I can't see it.

15. Shaun Johnson had his best game of the season yesterday. I've said for weeks I would consider dropping him but that his dip in form could very much be linked to homesickness. It's tough to really understand but it looks like a big home crowd was just what he needed.

16. It is no coincidence that the Bunnies came good upon the return of Latrell Mitchell. He was very good but far from his destructive best. The belief that comes with the return of such a monster personality is hard to quantify. Everyone seemed a little more confident and switched on in red and green.

17. I think we can excuse the completions rates for Sydney games this past weekend, and unfortunately next week by the looks of it. As someone living in Sydney, it hasn't stopped raining for three days. The eight teams on the bye for Round 17 will be counting their blessings.

18. I've just watched the Dragons and Raiders game and it has happened. We've long been warned by fans that there would be a time, with almost no time remaining, where a side would give an obvious infringement away to slow the play knowing a six-again would be awarded. Both rule makers and the referee need to take blame here. One, the rule is so easy to exploit, there just hadn't been a chance yet. Two, the referee knew what was happening and should have ruled deliberate, awarded a penalty and issued a sin bin. Those who say they can't award a penalty; penalties are awarded when the ref has had enough of continuous six agains and needs a sin bin. Why can't it here? Ridiculous all round.

19. Surely there is no chance NSW enters the decider with two utility players on the bench? Damien Cook and Jack Wighton is risky to say the least. Yes they rolled QLD in the second game and yes Talakai didn't play huge minutes but Origin games very rarely follow the script two games in a row.

20. The Roosters are at serious risk of missing the finals. I never thought I'd type those words, especially given the Luke Keary and Sam Walker combination promised so much. There's genuine concern Keary won't be back for weeks. By the time he returns, it may be too late.