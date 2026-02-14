After a breakout year for the Cronulla Sharks in 2025, Blayke Brailey was called into the Australian Kangaroos squad for the touring Ashes test in England.

The Shire-based dummy half was rewarded for a sensational NRL season, where he has steadily developed into a world-class nine.

Brailey beat heavyweight contenders in Harry Grant and Apisai Koroisau for the title of Dally M Hooker of the Year last year, showcasing his improved performance and solidifying him in the upper echelon of dummy halves.

Although he didn't feature in the Kangaroos' side during the three matches, Brailey told Fox Sports he is hungry for more opportunities in the representative field, including a State of Origin berth.

In what would be a massive honour for the life-long Blues fan, Brailey knows the hard work is built during the season to receive the Origin call-up.

"I got a taste of being in that (Kangaroos) squad, and I definitely want more. But I know that just comes off the back of club-land and how you play there and how you perform," Brailey told Fox.

"The first step to getting there is playing well for the Sharks. I'll be doing everything I can for the club here to hopefully get my opportunity there (for the Blues and Kangaroos)."

The dummy half took over the captaincy role for his club when Cameron McInnes injured his ACL in the backend of last season, ruling him out for the remainder of the year.

Since then, his maturity and leadership have shown through, taking the Shire-based club deep into the NRL finals last year.

Brailey featured in the extended squad for the NSW Blues in 2025; however, he was overlooked for the 17-man side. It is a big indication that he is creeping closer to his maiden appearance in representative sky blue.

"I hope I do get the opportunity soon to put on that Blues jersey. I definitely want to take that, but at the same time, I want to earn it," Brailey said.

"I've watched the Blues from afar and bleed blue. Obviously, I want to be in that space and the Australian side as well (for the 2026 World Cup)."

It is expected incumbent hooker Reece Robson will be first in line for the Blues dummy half mantle, but speculation is mounting that Brailey is the best nine moving forward.

Brailey's incredible work-rate in the middle showcases why he's made for the Origin arena, finishing 2025 as first in tackles (1220), first in ball receipts (3614), along with a 94.8% tackle efficiency.

After declining an offer from the Perth Bears to re-sign for the Sharks on a big extension (until 2030), Brailey will enter the season bristling with confidence as the Sharks' captain, while also looking to maintain his consecutive NRL game streak with 130 games in a row.