Former Canterbury Bulldogs winger Josh Addo-Carr will likely have to take a pay cut and accept a shorter deal than he originally wanted after being sacked by the club.

The former New South Wales State of Origin and Australian Kangaroos Test winger was sacked by the Bulldogs on Thursday evening after an earlier off-field incident.

The winger tested positive to a roadside drug test but told the club he had nothing wrong, seeing director of football Phil Gould go into bat for the winger on social media.

It later emerged the test was positive, and the Bulldogs took action to sack Addo-Carr this week from the final year of his contract.

Reports had suggested he was already on the lookout for a new club for 2025 and that the St George Illawarra Dragons were interested.

According to News Corp, the Red V still holds interest in signing Addo-Carr, who it's believed won't be deregistered by the NRL for the offence.

Speaking on SEN Radio, Michael Carayannis said Addo-Carr originally wanted a three-year deal but will now have to settle for two years on a lot less than his original asking price of $500,000, which was already down from the $550,000 he was supposed to earn at the Bulldogs.

“His original asking price (to rival clubs) was $500k for three years a few weeks ago, but no club came at that," Carayannis said.

“He will have to settle for a two-year deal worth (a lot less).

“The Dragons are certainly keen for the right price, but they need to shuffle a few things before it gets done.”

The Dragons have salary cap and roster spots available but will also need to think about replacing Ben Hunt, who was let go by the club earlier this week after requesting a release.