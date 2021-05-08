The Brisbane Broncos are well placed to land South Sydney halfback Adam Reynolds, with the veteran’s desires for a four-year contract a chance to be granted by the Queensland club.

Reynolds has been closely linked to the Broncos but also has a three-year, $2.4 million tabled by Cronulla to remain in Sydney.

After meeting with Brisbane coach Kevin Walters last weekend, Reynolds laid out his demands for a potential move north of the Tweed, with a deal that would keep him in the NRL until the end of the 2025 season a key barometer, according to The Courier Mail’s Peter Badel.

It is understood that the Sharks aren’t keen on handing Reynolds another term on top of their already enticing deal, with the future of the former NSW star now in the hands of the Broncos.

Should Walters and co. get the green light to sign the Rabbitohs captain to the four-year deal, they are likely to do so in handing Reynolds close to $700,000-per-season.

Reynolds would also be handed the captaincy at Red Hill as Alex Glenn’s career comes to a close, with Walters hoping to land the 30-year-old after securing the services of gun centre Kotoni Staggs for the next four seasons.

The 22-year-old was seen as a key retention signing for the Broncos, with Origin calibre winger Xavier Coates the next on Walters’ list despite being tipped to head to Melbourne Storm from next season.