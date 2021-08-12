There are just four weeks left in the NRL season, and it could be a week of lopsided games for the most part. Here is the Round 22 Rev Up.

Sunshine Coast Stadium, 7:50pm, Thursday August 12

Team News: Felise Kaufusi returns in place of Tom Eisenhuth, while Nelson Asofa-Solomona comes back from injury, taking Tepai Moeroa's bench spot.

Bailey Simonsson comes in for the injured Semi Valemi while Iosia Soliola takes Elijah Anderson's spot on the pine.

Prediction: Two years ago, this would be the match of the round, a blockbuster. Now, with Canberra down on troops and Jack Wighton out of form, the Green Machine looks set to miss the finals. Melbourne just soar from strength to strength, enough so they can afford to continue to play blokes like Ryan Papenhuyzen, Harry Grant and Nelson Asofa-Solomona on the bench. It looks a mismatch.

Craig Bellamy will be aiming for a record 18th straight victory if they can notch up a win over the Raiders, drawing closer and closer to that minor premiership trophy. Canberra simply need to keep winning. They're clinging to a spot in the eight at the moment, but with Newcastle having a relatively soft draw and a handful of other clubs, Ricky has to keep winning. People forget this was a preliminary final match-up last year, but with the Storm looking ready to roll into the finals, watch out Green Machine.

Storm by 16.

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Penrith Panthers

Suncorp Stadium, 6:00pm, Friday August 13

Gerard Beale comes in for Cody Ramsey in the centres. Tariq Sims is suspended, with his place in the back-row taken by Tyrell Fuimaono, while Josh Kerr replaces Poasa Faamausili on the interchange bench.

Brent Naden returns for Taylan May and Stephen Crichtpn is in for Kurt Capewell. J'maine Hopgood takes Spencer Leniu's bench spot.

Prediction: Penrith really need Nathan Cleary back, plain and simple. They'll be missing Api Koroisau after he failed at the judiciary, but with no 'home' or 'away' semi-finals, Penrith can afford to continue to rest the halfback until he's fully fit. The Dragons finally have the 'BBQgate' suspensions behind them, but they're still without Ben Hunt for the remainder of the season, their mad Monday will only be three and a half weeks away.

The Red V did show some fight against the Raiders, but without their captain and main playmaker, they look like shutting up shop here. They don't have the composure to test the big teams in this competition, especially without Hunt, meaning the Panthers could run rampant. It'll be the Jarome Luai and Matt Burton show again as they run amok, all but guaranteeing the Dragons won't be playing finals footy in 2021.

Panthers by 18.

Brisbane Broncos vs Sydney Roosters

Suncorp Stadium, 8:05pm, Friday August 13

Team News: Selwyn Cobbo and Xavier Coates join the backline in lieu of Jesse Arthars and Jamayne Isaako, while Albert Kelly starts in the halves as English-bound Brodie Croft drops out. Tom Flegler comes in for the injured Keenan Palasia, and TC Robati joins the bench.

Angus Crichton's suspension sees Sitili Tupouniua revert back to the second-row, shifting Joey Manu back to the centres and Dale Copley is on the wing. Jared Warea-Hargreaves has been rested, with Naufahu Whyte joining the bench.

Prediction: Did someone say... Revenge? The last time these sides clashed was one of the biggest upsets of the season, with Victor Radley losing his Origin opportunity following the NRL's high tackle crackdown. The fiery lock will be eager for a square up, and a top-four spot on the line is an added prize. Brisbane can still mathematically collect the wooden spoon but it's still unlikely, giving the Broncos very little to play for at the moment. Albert Kelly being named in the halves is exciting for fans, he added some much-needed spark off the bench last round.

James Tedesco might not be in the spotlight as much in 2021, but that doesn't mean he hasn't been outstanding. The custodian averages over 170 metres each week, and has 14 try-assists in 16 appearances this game. His input as well as Victor's in attack is so crucial to Sam Walker's game, it really lightens the playmaking load that has been dumped on the young halfback in his maiden first-grade season. He plays with poise beyond his years, and will put his junior club to the sword on Friday night.

Roosters by 19.

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Gold Coast Titans

Cbus Super Stadium, 3:00pm, Saturday August 14

Team News: Wayne Bennett has resisted the urge to make changes, with Alex Johnston still a week away.

Justin Holbrook has also retained the same side that won last weekend.

Prediction: It was a seesawing affair when these clubs met back in April, a first-half hat trick to David Fifita handing the Titans a 24-10 half time lead, only to fall 40-30 after a Benji Marshall masterclass. Both sides are similar in their mindset - it doesn't matter how many they let in, because they know they can outscore their opposition. Problem is, the Rabbitohs do both aspects better than the Gold Coast.

The Bunnies will have to contain Fifita after his treble against them, but Ash Taylor is the true danger man here. The off-contract half has hit some strong form over the last fortnight, as has his rookie halves partner in Toby Sexton. For the Titans, you need to limit their spine. Cody Walker is in fantastic form, and Latrell Mitchell and Damien Cook has stepped up a notch recently as well.

Their forward pack is flying under the radar, and their backs are all doing their jobs well. Josh Mansour was strong last week, but geez they miss Alex Johnston. Mansour had several half breaks against Parramatta were he broke through, only to be mowed down - Alex Johnston is already halfway down the field if he's there. The Titans can put up a fight here, but they won't be able to stop a rampaging Cody Walker.

Rabbitohs by 10.

Queensland Country Bank Stadium, 5:30pm, Saturday August 14

Team news: Jason Taumalolo has been sidelined with a broken hand for the third time this season, handing Ben Condon a start and debutant Griffin Neame joins the bench. Jake Granville and Daejarn Asi are the centre pairing with Murray Taulagi missing out after failing a HIA.

The Tigers are unchanged.

Prediction: The Cowboys have named some shocks this week, Jake Granville in particular is an interesting sight in the centres, as is Ben Hampton on the wing. They're really missing a genuine speedster out wide, particularly Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, who's still three weeks away. They had glimpses against the Titans last week, but could never put a consistent 20 minutes together to lay any sort of platform. Todd Payten's decision to move Taumalolo to an edge wasn't the wrong call, but he didn't use him on the edge effectively. Now set to miss the rest of the year, we won't know until 2022.

The Tigers are frustratingly inconsistent, they have patches that make them look like an attacking juggernaut, only to concede some soft four-pointers on the other end. They miss Daine Laurie, but Moses Mbye has had some good touches in the past fortnight. Luke Brooks needs to step up and be a leader, he's in his ninth year of first-grade, it's now or never. It's going to be a high-scorer with some poor defence in both camps, but as he always does, Adam Doueihi will shine, and drag Wests to victory.

Tigers by 12.

Manly Warringah Sea Eagles vs Parramatta Eels

Sunshine Coast Stadium, 7:35pm, Saturday August 14

Team News: Taniela Paseka and Toafofoa Sipley are missing, with Josh Aloiai promoted to start, and the likes of Curtis Sironen and Kurt De Luis join the bench.

Joey Lussick comes in for the injured Reed Mahoney, Michael Oldfield replaces Haze Dunster and Makahesi Makatoa will make his NRL debut at 28, who joins the bench with Oregon Kaufusi failing a HIA. Isaiah Papali'I moves to prop with Shaun Lane the new starting second-rower.

Prediction: Are Parramatta going to accept this every year? Bursting out of the gates each year, running out of gas through the Origin period, only to whimper to the end of the season and a premature finals exit. It's like clockwork. Manly sent a message last week, they can match it with the best. They even led Melbourne early in the second half, only to be rundown. Parramatta? They've suffered back-to-back 28 point losses to top six teams, things aren't looking good for the Blue and Gold faithful.

The Sea Eagles were underdog victors when the sides met earlier in the year, but underdogs no more as they head into the game heavy favourites. The Sea Eagles have lost two of their most underrated forwards in Paseka and Sipley, but Curtis Sironen looked good in the middle a fortnight ago, they have enough points in them to really rattle Parramatta here. Factor in Daly Cherry-Evans adding some polish to the sets, and the Sea Eagles win well.

Sea Eagles by 20.

New Zealand Warriors vs Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs

Moreton Daily Stadium, 1:50pm, Sunday August 15

Team News: Edward Kosi takes the suspended Dallin Watene-Zelezniak's wing spot, while Kane Evans and Matt Lodge are suspended after run-ins with Will Chambers. Jackson Frei makes his NRL debut at prop for Lodge, while Jamayne Taunoa-Brown joins the bench for Evans. Viliami Vailea drops out for Adam Pompey.

Loan players Ryan James and Corey Horsburgh comes into the team in place of Jack Hetherington and Dylan Napa. Corey Waddell is out, with Matt Doorey promoted to start and Joe Stimson joins the bench.

Prediction: This game was scheduled to be played in New Zealand before COVID struck, but the Warriors seem determined to keep pushing forward this year. They're coming off consecutive wins for the first time this season, and have a great chance to snare a third with Canterbury almost certain to be handed the wooden spoon, sitting three wins behind 15th placed Brisbane. Losing three players to Will Chambers-related suspensions will hurt their cause, but Canterbury have their own discipline issues.

They'll be missing almost their entire front-row rotation this week, Renouf Atoni departing the bubble for the birth of his child, while Luke Thompson, Jack Hetherington and Dylan Napa are suspended. Ryan James and Corey Horsburgh have been called in, it's a hard game to pick. Addin Fonua-Blake will be the difference in this one as the Warriors earn a third straight win - just.

Warriors by 2.

Moreton Daily Stadium, 4:05pm, Sunday August 15

Cronulla have dropped Will Chambers, causing a reshuffle in the forward pack. Siosifa Talakai moves to the centres, shifting Jack Williams to an edge, Toby Rudolf to lock, Braden Hamlin-Uele starts in the front-row, and Billy Magoulias joins the bench.

Jayden Brailey returns in place of Chris Randall. Lachlan Fitzgibbon has a shoulder issue, pushing Mitchell Barnett back to an edge, Connor Watson starts at lock and Simi Sasagi is on the bench.

Prediction:Sometimes too long a rest can hurt aside, and that could be the issue for the Knights this week. They had just a four day turnaround between their wins over Canberra and Brisbane, but a ten-day break can disrupt the form at times. Having a full strength spine for the second time this year will certainly help though, something Cronulla hasn't enjoyed for a while. Connor Tracey and Braydon Trindall are good, young players but they haven't got the ability to lead a side around the park yet. The decision not to go for goal, when trailing 18-16 and five minutes on the clock, is nothing short of diabolical. They deserved to lose after not taking that gift square up.

Will Chambers has been dropped after letting his sledges control the game, he was out of line against the Warriors, though certainly got his side a handy advantage. It begs the question, what is more important in the game today, gamesmanship or sportsmanship? If rumours ring true and there is a divide in the Sharks camp, consider their year all but done. Both these teams are walking the tightrope in terms of the top eighth, and must win this game. Must. Cronulla are a win behind the Knights, and face Melbourne in the last round, they need this. Unfortunately, a Kalyn Ponga masterclass will see the Sharks defeated for the second time this year, and bring their season to a screeching halt.

Knights by 8.