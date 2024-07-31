A perfect game from James Tedesco has seen him close the gap and lock a tie at the top of Zero Tackle's NRL MVP leaderboard alongside Jahrome Hughes.

The Roosters' fullback now has three perfect scores in his last four games, and with Hughes managing 18 votes for the Storm, it means we now have a tie on 202 votes at the top.

Tedesco will have the issue of a bye to come between now and the end of the season though, while Scott Drinkwater, who is in third, has 19 votes to make up on the players ahead of him.

It would appear unlikely anyone else will be able to make up the difference to the leaders after a week where all of Addin Fonua-Blake, Tedesco, Connor Tracey, Nathan Cleary and Jayden Campbell were unanimously voted as the best on ground.

Will Warbrick, Jahrome Hughes, Kyle Feldt, Drinkwater, Hudson Young and Jamal Fogarty were the other players to be named man of the match by at least one judge.

To remind you how this works, each week, our panel - made up of Matt Clements (Zero Tackle founder), Dan Nichols, Ethan Lee Chalk (Zero Tackle writers) and myself as editor will cast votes on each game in a 5-4-3-2-1 scoring system.

The best player on-field receives five votes, the next four, and so on. That means a player could realistically gain 20 votes in a single game.

Here are all the votes from Round 20.

Go Media Stadium NZW 28 FT 16 WST MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

QLD Country Bank NQL 30 FT 22 CRO MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Top Ten

Click here to view the full leaderboard.

Leaderboard correct as of July 31.