A perfect game from James Tedesco has seen him close the gap and lock a tie at the top of Zero Tackle's NRL MVP leaderboard alongside Jahrome Hughes.
The Roosters' fullback now has three perfect scores in his last four games, and with Hughes managing 18 votes for the Storm, it means we now have a tie on 202 votes at the top.
Tedesco will have the issue of a bye to come between now and the end of the season though, while Scott Drinkwater, who is in third, has 19 votes to make up on the players ahead of him.
It would appear unlikely anyone else will be able to make up the difference to the leaders after a week where all of Addin Fonua-Blake, Tedesco, Connor Tracey, Nathan Cleary and Jayden Campbell were unanimously voted as the best on ground.
Will Warbrick, Jahrome Hughes, Kyle Feldt, Drinkwater, Hudson Young and Jamal Fogarty were the other players to be named man of the match by at least one judge.
To remind you how this works, each week, our panel - made up of Matt Clements (Zero Tackle founder), Dan Nichols, Ethan Lee Chalk (Zero Tackle writers) and myself as editor will cast votes on each game in a 5-4-3-2-1 scoring system.
The best player on-field receives five votes, the next four, and so on. That means a player could realistically gain 20 votes in a single game.
Here are all the votes from Round 20.
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|4
|Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
|Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
|Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
|Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
|3
|Dallin Watene-Zelezniak
|Kurt Capewell
|Kurt Capewell
|Isaiah Papali'i
|2
|Dylan Walker
|Dallin Watene-Zelezniak
|Dylan Walker
|Kurt Capewell
|1
|Kurt Capewell
|Dylan Walker
|Ali Leiataua
|Apisai Koroisau
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Will Warbrick
|Jahrome Hughes
|Jahrome Hughes
|Jahrome Hughes
|4
|Ryan Papenhuyzen
|Will Warbrick
|Will Warbrick
|Eliesa Katoa
|3
|Jahrome Hughes
|Ryan Papenhuyzen
|Eliesa Katoa
|Will Warbrick
|2
|Eliesa Katoa
|Eliesa Katoa
|Ryan Papenhuyzen
|Ryan Papenhuyzen
|1
|Harry Grant
|Dylan Brown
|Dylan Brown
|Sean Russell
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Connor Tracey
|Connor Tracey
|Connor Tracey
|Connor Tracey
|4
|Jacob Kiraz
|Jacob Kiraz
|Jacob Kiraz
|Jeral Skelton
|3
|Jeral Skelton
|Jeral Skelton
|Jeral Skelton
|Reed Mahoney
|2
|Jacob Preston
|Jacob Preston
|Reed Mahoney
|Jacob Kiraz
|1
|Reed Mahoney
|Reed Mahoney
|Jacob Preston
|Jacob Preston
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Kyle Feldt
|Scott Drinkwater
|Scott Drinkwater
|Kyle Feldt
|4
|Scott Drinkwater
|Kyle Feldt
|Kyle Feldt
|Scott Drinkwater
|3
|Valentine Holmes
|Valentine Holmes
|Valentine Holmes
|Valentine Holmes
|2
|Griffin Neame
|Jeremiah Nanai
|Jeremiah Nanai
|Braydon Trindall
|1
|Jeremiah Nanai
|Griffin Neame
|Braydon Trindall
|Jeremiah Nanai
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|James Tedesco
|James Tedesco
|James Tedesco
|James Tedesco
|4
|Joseph Suaalii
|Joseph Suaalii
|Sam Walker
|Sam Walker
|3
|Sam Walker
|Sam Walker
|Daniel Tupou
|Daniel Tupou
|2
|Dominic Young
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|Tommy Talau
|1
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|Dominic Young
|Dominic Young
|Dominic Young
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Nathan Cleary
|Nathan Cleary
|Nathan Cleary
|Nathan Cleary
|4
|Jarome Luai
|Scott Sorensen
|Scott Sorensen
|Scott Sorensen
|3
|Isaah Yeo
|Jarome Luai
|Isaah Yeo
|Jarome Luai
|2
|Scott Sorensen
|Isaah Yeo
|Jarome Luai
|Zac Lomax
|1
|Lindsay Smith
|Lindsay Smith
|Lindsay Smith
|Isaah Yeo
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Jayden Campbell
|Jayden Campbell
|Jayden Campbell
|Jayden Campbell
|4
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|Isaiya Katoa
|3
|David Fifita
|David Fifita
|Keano Kini
|Keano Kini
|2
|Phillip Sami
|Keano Kini
|Isaiya Katoa
|David Fifita
|1
|Alofiana Khan-Pereira
|Phillip Sami
|David Fifita
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Hudson Young
|Hudson Young
|Hudson Young
|Jamal Fogarty
|4
|Ethan Strange
|Ethan Strange
|Jamal Fogarty
|Hudson Young
|3
|Jamal Fogarty
|Jamal Fogarty
|Jordan Rapana
|Jye Gray
|2
|Jordan Rapana
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|Jordan Rapana
|1
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|Jye Gray
|Ethan Strange
|Keaon Koloamatangi
Top Ten
|PLAYER
|1
|Jahrome
Hughes
|18
|202
|1
|James
Tedesco
|20
|202
|3
|Scott
Drinkwater
|18
|183
|4
|Tom
Trbojevic
|0
|142
|5
|Dylan
Edwards
|0
|141
|6
|Sam
Walker
|14
|128
|7
|Daly
Cherry-Evans
|5
|119
|8
|Addin
Fonua-Blake
|20
|117
|9
|Jacob
Kiraz
|14
|114
|10
|Zac
Lomax
|2
|113
Click here to view the full leaderboard.
Leaderboard correct as of July 31.