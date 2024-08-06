Sydney Roosters fullback James Tedesco has jumped back to the top of Zero Tackle's NRL MVP race at the end of Round 22, but it'll be a tight run for the top three to the finish line.
Tedesco's six votes against the Dolphins was enough to send him back to the outright lead after being locked up with Jahrome Huughes last weekend.
Hughes only managed two votes as the Melbourne Storm came up short in a shock loss to the St George Illawarra Dragons at home.
North Queensland Cowboys' fullback Scott Drinkwater was the big winner from the weekend though as he managed 18 votes playing in the big win on Thursday evening against the Wests Tigers.
Elsewhere, Sydney Roosters star fullback Sam Walker has surged into fourth spot on the back of a perfect 20 votes in the game against the Dolphins, however, he sits 60 points off the pace set by his teammate.
Jacob Kiraz and Ben Hunt were the only other players to make a difference on the top ten, scoring 5 and 17 votes respectively.
Joining Walker as unanimous man of the match this weekend were Clint Gutherson, Jojo Fifita, Kayal Iro, Nathan Cleary and Stephen Crichton, while Drinkwater, Valentine Holmes, Jaydn Su'A, Harry Grant and Ben Hunt were voted as the best on ground by at least one judge.
To remind you how this works, each week, our panel - made up of Matt Clements (Zero Tackle founder), Dan Nichols, Ethan Lee Chalk (Zero Tackle writers) and myself as editor will cast votes on each game in a 5-4-3-2-1 scoring system.
The best player on-field receives five votes, the next four, and so on. That means a player could realistically gain 20 votes in a single game.
Here are all the votes from Round 22.
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Scott Drinkwater
|Scott Drinkwater
|Scott Drinkwater
|Valentine Holmes
|4
|Jahream Bula
|Tom Dearden
|Jahream Bula
|Jahream Bula
|3
|Murray Taulagi
|Jahream Bula
|Valentine Holmes
|Scott Drinkwater
|2
|Valentine Holmes
|Murray Taulagi
|Murray Taulagi
|Murray Taulagi
|1
|Tom Dearden
|Valentine Holmes
|Tom Dearden
|Lachlan Galvin
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Clinton Gutherson
|Clinton Gutherson
|Clinton Gutherson
|Clinton Gutherson
|4
|Dylan Brown
|Dylan Brown
|Dylan Brown
|Dylan Brown
|3
|Ryan Matterson
|Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad
|Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad
|Shaun Johnson
|2
|Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad
|Ryan Matterson
|Ryan Matterson
|Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad
|1
|Brendan Hands
|Brendan Hands
|Joe Ofahengaue
|Moala Graham-Taufa
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Sam Walker
|Sam Walker
|Sam Walker
|Sam Walker
|4
|Jake Averillo
|Jake Averillo
|Jake Averillo
|Jake Averillo
|3
|Terrell May
|James Tedesco
|James Tedesco
|Herbie Farnworth
|2
|Angus Crichton
|Herbie Farnworth
|Terrell May
|Terrell May
|1
|Sitili Tupouniua
|Angus Crichton
|Isaiya Katoa
|Luke Keary
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Jojo Fifita
|Jojo Fifita
|Jojo Fifita
|Jojo Fifita
|4
|Keano Kini
|Keano Kini
|Keano Kini
|Keano Kini
|3
|Phillip Sami
|David Fifita
|Kieran Foran
|Phillip Sami
|2
|David Fifita
|Kieran Foran
|David Fifita
|David Fifita
|1
|Beau Fermor
|Phillip Sami
|Phillip Sami
|Beau Fermor
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Harry Grant
|Ben Hunt
|Jaydn Su'A
|Ben Hunt
|4
|Ben Hunt
|Jaydn Su'A
|Harry Grant
|Harry Grant
|3
|Jaydn Su'A
|Harry Grant
|Ben Hunt
|Jaydn Su'A
|2
|Cameron Munster
|Moses Suli
|Moses Suli
|Jahrome Hughes
|1
|Tom Eisenhuth
|Cameron Munster
|Trent Loiero
|Trent Loiero
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Kayal Iro
|Kayal Iro
|Kayal Iro
|Kayal Iro
|4
|Cameron McInnes
|Braydon Trindall
|Braydon Trindall
|Jye Gray
|3
|Jye Gray
|Cameron Murray
|Jye Gray
|Cameron McInnes
|2
|Damien Cook
|Cameron McInnes
|Cameron Murray
|Damien Cook
|1
|Jesse Ramien
|Jye Gray
|Damien Cook
|Jesse Ramien
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Nathan Cleary
|Nathan Cleary
|Nathan Cleary
|Nathan Cleary
|4
|Jarome Luai
|Isaah Yeo
|Isaah Yeo
|Izack Tago
|3
|Isaah Yeo
|Jarome Luai
|Daniel Saifiti
|Isaah Yeo
|2
|Daniel Saifiti
|Izack Tago
|Izack Tago
|Jarome Luai
|1
|Izack Tago
|Daniel Saifiti
|Jarome Luai
|Isaiah Iongi
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Stephen Crichton
|Stephen Crichton
|Stephen Crichton
|Stephen Crichton
|4
|Joseph Tapine
|Bronson Xerri
|Bronson Xerri
|Bronson Xerri
|3
|Bronson Xerri
|Joseph Tapine
|Joseph Tapine
|Joseph Tapine
|2
|Jacob Kiraz
|Kaeo Weekes
|Jacob Kiraz
|Kaeo Weekes
|1
|Kaeo Weekes
|Jacob Kiraz
|Kaeo Weekes
|Jacob Preston
Top Ten
|PLAYER
|1
|James
Tedesco
|6
|208
|2
|Jahrome
Hughes
|2
|204
|3
|Scott
Drinkwater
|18
|201
|4
|Sam
Walker
|20
|148
|5
|Tom
Trbojevic
|0
|142
|6
|Dylan
Edwards
|0
|141
|7
|Daly
Cherry-Evans
|0
|119
|7
|Jacob
Kiraz
|5
|119
|7
|Ben
Hunt
|17
|119
|10
|Addin
Fonua-Blake
|0
|117
Click here to view the full leaderboard.
Leaderboard correct as at August 6.