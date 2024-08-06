Sydney Roosters fullback James Tedesco has jumped back to the top of Zero Tackle's NRL MVP race at the end of Round 22, but it'll be a tight run for the top three to the finish line.

Tedesco's six votes against the Dolphins was enough to send him back to the outright lead after being locked up with Jahrome Huughes last weekend.

Hughes only managed two votes as the Melbourne Storm came up short in a shock loss to the St George Illawarra Dragons at home.

North Queensland Cowboys' fullback Scott Drinkwater was the big winner from the weekend though as he managed 18 votes playing in the big win on Thursday evening against the Wests Tigers.

Elsewhere, Sydney Roosters star fullback Sam Walker has surged into fourth spot on the back of a perfect 20 votes in the game against the Dolphins, however, he sits 60 points off the pace set by his teammate.

Jacob Kiraz and Ben Hunt were the only other players to make a difference on the top ten, scoring 5 and 17 votes respectively.

Joining Walker as unanimous man of the match this weekend were Clint Gutherson, Jojo Fifita, Kayal Iro, Nathan Cleary and Stephen Crichton, while Drinkwater, Valentine Holmes, Jaydn Su'A, Harry Grant and Ben Hunt were voted as the best on ground by at least one judge.

To remind you how this works, each week, our panel - made up of Matt Clements (Zero Tackle founder), Dan Nichols, Ethan Lee Chalk (Zero Tackle writers) and myself as editor will cast votes on each game in a 5-4-3-2-1 scoring system.

The best player on-field receives five votes, the next four, and so on. That means a player could realistically gain 20 votes in a single game.

Here are all the votes from Round 22.

Top Ten

Leaderboard correct as at August 6.