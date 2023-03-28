All 16 team lists are out for Round 5 of the 2023 NRL season, and while some clubs have failed to take action, others have made big calls.

From the Dragons making no changes, to the Storm's surprise move and Daine Laurie being dropped, there is plenty to discuss ahead of the weekend.

Here are all the big talking points.

How do the Dragons not make any changes?

Anthony Griffin was apparently happy enough with the St George Illawarra Dragons' dismal second half display against the Cronulla Sharks last weekend.

The Dragons were bashed from pillar to post in the second half against the Sharks. After trailing into halftime despite completing at 95 per cent, they fell apart, conceding try after try.

The effort was lazy to say the least, and fans were heading to the exit gates with more than 20 minutes to run.

Griffin, who has been asked to re-apply for his job if he wants to keep coaching at the Dragons next year, has the smell of a dead man walking in his role, and with no changes this week, more questions should be heaped on the under fire mentor.

Whether it was in the middle or in the backline, the Dragons should have made changes this week. Last week's effort wasn't first-grade standard.

The likes of Michael Molo and Jaiyden Hunt are ready to go straight into first-grade, and a message needed to be sent to the current crop of underperforming talent.

Instead, mediocrity has been accepted, and the Dragons will only suffer for it more if they fall to the Dolphins this Saturday.

Storm make surprise call on utility's spot

In one of the more surprising calls this week, Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy has dumped Tyran Wishart off his bench and back to the reserves list.

The young gun, who moved from the Dragons to the Storm ahead of the 2022 season before becoming an important cog in Melbourne's wheel after multiple injuries struck, has played everywhere from fullback to the halves and dummy half.

His axing is surprising given he has done more of the same off the bench this year, and for the most part, has done it very well.

But with Bronson Garlick also on the bench, Bellamy has elected for extra size in Tom Eisenhuth, who can play in the centres as well as the forward, leaving Wishart out of the side.

It proves once and for all just how highly rated Jonah Pezet is though, with the young gun retaining his spot in the halves for another week with Jahrome Hughes still out suspended.

He has impressed in both the six and seven, confirming what everyone who has watched him in junior football already knew - that he is going to be a star.

It does leave Wishart with questions over where he gets NRL game time from though, and he will need to start answering that in reserve grade this weekend.

Cowboys hand debut to young gun forward

In what will shape as one of this week's good news stories, the Cowboys have finally been forced into swinging a change on the bench through injury, and Riley Price will make his debut.

The Cowboys' bench has struggled so far in 2023 - of that there can be no doubt. They simply haven't been up to the mark that was set in 2022.

But James Tamou's injury, combined with Heilum Luki's promotion to the starting side on the back of Jeremiah Nanai's suspension, opens up two places.

One of them was always going to be taken by the more experienced Mitchell Dunn, who plays his first game of the season, but it's Riley Price's name who will be the one to remember this weekend.

A hard-hitting forward and the son of Steve Price, Price was a star for the Townsville Blackhawks in the QLD Cup last year at both ends of the park, and has only improved through the opening rounds of the reserve grade competition this year.

The 21-year-old has been banging on the NRL selection door for the best part of 12 months, and his ability to play on the edge and in the middle will make him a real threat for the Townsville-based side from the word go in his NRL career.

Roosters make odd call on young forward

The Sydney Roosters will head into Round 5 without Joseph Manu who is suspended, and that seems to have pushed Trent Robinson into a two-pronged switch.

Firstly, the addition of Drew Hutchison into the centres as Manu's direct replacement. That may not come as a surprise given he played there earlier in the season, and at various points last year.

But the second change - Corey Allan being added to the interchange bench for the Roosters - does come as a surprise, with Terrell May dropping out.

Naufahu Whyte was always going to be the likely addition to take the free spot, but Terrell May being missing the 17 makes very little sense.

While Hutchison playing from the bench provides the Roosters with great versatility given his ability to play halves, hooker, or at centre, Allan does not bring that level of versatility, and it will leave the Roosters' bench down on size against a big Parramatta side, who albeit are missing Junior Paulo.

What makes the call all the more surprising is that May has been incredibly impactful off the bench for the Roosters, clearing the 100-metre barrier in each of the last two games, while also not missing a tackle all season.

What is next for Daine Laurie?

Wests Tigers' coach Tim Sheens is desperately trying to kick his club into gear after four straight losses to start the season, and Daine Laurie has now paid the price with his spot in the side.

He will miss Round 5, and in a contract year, it can only mean bad things for the young fullback.

He was demoted to the bench originally last week to play the Melbourne Storm, with Adam Doueihi instead starting in his place, while Brandon Wakeham came into the spine at five-eighth.

Those changes have been maintained this week by Sheens, but Laurie has been dropped all the way out of the side after doing himself no favours in reserve grade last Saturday, while Staford To'a and Jake Simpkin appear on the Tigers' bench.

That means Laurie will have to win his way back into the NRL through the NSW Cup - something that was seemingly not a chance of happening just a month ago.

A determined youngster who has had to fight for his place at the club before, Laurie will have the motivation to do it, but with off-field contract negotiations also likely to be happening, the pressure is on him to succeed in a hurry.

Should Manly have added more forward depth and left Harper out?

The Manly Sea Eagles have recalled Morgan Harper for his first game of the 2023 season following a knee injury to Tolutau Koula.

Harper has done a solid job for Manly more often than not when used in the past, but lost his spot after a dismal showing against the Cronulla Sharks last year and failed to regain it on a permanent basis.

The centre, who can also play on the wing, was noted for his strong defence, right up until he ran into the Siosifa Talakai express.

While this will serve as a chance for redemption against in-form Newcastle centres, you can't help but wonder whether Manly could have used the spot to hand Ben Trbojevic a starting role in the side.

Rated by some as better than his brothers at the same age, Ben has been limited to a bench role so far this year. While it's still unclear what his best position in the NRL will be, there is a fair argument to say it'll be centre, and a four to six week period starting there could have proven it.

It also would have allowed the Sea Eagles to bulk up their bench by adding Toafofoa Sipley, who would then play alongside Ethan Bullemor and Sean Keppie, while Kaeo Weekes still covers the need for a utility.

Have the Eels made a mistake in replacing Junior Paulo?

The Eels will go into a difficult game this Thursday against the Sydney Roosters, made tougher by the absence of Junior Paulo who will miss the next two weeks suspended.

Coming into yet another game against a team coming off the bye, the Eels will need to be at their best from the word go - falling behind in this one could be curtains to any chances of salvaging the first five weeks to a two and three record.

So it goes without saying that replacing Paulo's minutes, metres and production early in the contest will be vital.

Brad Arthur has elected to run with Wiremu Greig to start in Paulo's absence, while Jack Murchie returns on the bench after missing last week with a concussion.

Greig will bring aggression to the starting side, there is little doubt about that, but whether he is in Parramatta's ideal starting side this week is a question up for debate.

Ryan Matterson was excellent on the edge last week, but played in the middle third last year. That said, it feels as if there was a significant argument for him to start at prop, with either Matt Doorey or Jack Murchie playing on the edge, and Greig still bringing his aggression off the bench after 20 or 25 minutes.

Don't be surprised if Brad Arthur makes a late switch.

Can the Dolphins maintain the rage without Sean O'Sullivan?

The Dolphins have made what can only be described as an outstanding start to their first season in the NRL, with the club winning three on the trot before pushing the Brisbane Broncos all the way to the finish line last weekend.

But now they run into a real test. While Felise Kaufusi's absence is covered by depth in the forwards, the same can't be said of Sean O'Sullivan until proven otherwise, with the star halfback to miss at least the next three months after injuring his pectoral muscle.

That means Anthony Milford, who has played his best football at five-eighth, to play at halfback instead in what will be a big test for the former Broncos grand finalist.

Wayne Bennett suggested last week that he views Milford as a five-eighth, but the time for talking is over. It's now up to Milford to deliver, and deliver consistently as he attempts to keep the Dolphins from slipping down the table.

Isaiya Katoa has been outstanding for the Dolphins at five-eighth, but this will also be a challenge for the youngster as he works into a new combination in the spine.

They will also have a new target on the wing, with the towering former Dragon Jack Bostock to make his NRL debut against his former club. Mark his name now - he is one to watch.

Scott Sorensen receives audition for starting side while Tyrone Peachey plays first game

The Penrith Panthers, by their own admission one would assume, have not been at the level they'd like to be at throughout the opening weeks of the 2023 campaign.

The back-to-back defending premiers have won just one of their opening three games, and while it was a golden point loss to the Parramatta Eels last week, Ivan Cleary's side have plenty of work to do.

Most of that seems to be around replacing Apisai Koroisau at hooker, but they have also failed to effectively replace Viliame Kikau on the edge thus far.

Liam Martin being out injured isn't helping matters, with Luke Garner to join him this week. Penrith have suggested he is out with "niggles", but it would appear that Scott Sorensen has a chance to lock up a starting spot this week.

Garner has been well below his best, and it could be that Zac Hosking (who was outstanding last week against Parramatta in his first game of the season), and Sorensen now have a chance to make one of the spots their own.

Sorensen has transitioned into more of a middle forward in recent seasons, but was an edge forward during the early part of his NRL career, and should slot right back in this time around.

His playing on the edge should also allow Spencer Leniu to have more minutes in the middle, which can only mean good things for Penrith.

They will also play Tyrone Peachey for the first time with Soni Luke out concussed. There is no suggestion Luke won't return to the side next week, but Peachey is a genuine utility and has a lot more talent than he has shown at the Titans and Tigers in recent reasons, so his performance will be one worth keeping tabs on.