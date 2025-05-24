The Parramatta Eels have officially opened the world's largest rugby league centre of excellence, costing a grand total of $70 million.

The precinct at Kellyville - which also features a new community centre - features five full-sized rugby league fields, and is the first gender-equal facility in Australia for elite sports, with everything at the precinct replicated for both men and women.

The precinct also has a new international standard match venue to be completed next to the community centre which will feature a 1,500-seat grandstand and function rooms.

That will enable the club to tick off community programs, while the venue is likely to be used for Parramatta's juniors and reserve grade competitions.

The community centre will also aim to connect the broader western Sydney community.

“This marks a transformative moment for the Club and our community. The Centre of Excellence will provide Eels men's, women's and pathways programs with world-class resources and the environment they need to thrive, while increasing participation across all forms of rugby league in one of the fastest-growing regions in Australia," Parramatta CEO Jim Sarantinos said of the centre's opening.

“Most importantly, it will be a home for the entire Parramatta Eels family, including past players, members, fans, partners and the wider Eels and Western Sydney community. We sincerely thank the NSW State and Australian Government, the Hills Shire Council and Parramatta Leagues Club for their investment and continued support.”

The NSW Minister for sport Steve Kamper labelled the facility a 'game changer'.

"The opening of the Eels' Centre of Excellence and Kellyville Memorial Park Community Centre is a game-changing facility for the community," he said.

“The dreams of junior boys and girls at the Wentworthville Magpies or Rouse Hill Rhinos of wearing the Eels jersey have become more attainable with the completion of this facility.

“The Eels now boast one of the leading rugby league facilities in NSW, improving male and female pathways and player development for the community of Western Sydney.”