2025 NRL Grand Final: Clive Churchill Medal announced

Brisbane Broncos star fullback Reece Walsh has been named the winner of the 2025 Clive Churchill Medal after the grand final.\n\nThe fullback may well have taken out the medal even if the Broncos didn't pull off a win, which they eventually did by just four points in a thriller over the Melbourne Storm.\n\nIn a game full of big moments, Walsh was involved in everything.\n\nHe scored a try in the first half and set up another couple, while he also saved a number of tries during the second half.\n\nThe last passage of play - with Brisbane up by just four points - saw Walsh involved in defence again, tackling Ryan Papenhuyzen who was otherwise likely to score under the posts and send Melbourne to the premiership.\n\nThe star Broncos fullback, who has been in fine form right throughout the finals series also slotted a conversion after Adam Reynolds injured his hamstring, finishing the game with 176 metres, a try, three try assists, four line break assists, an offload and a stunning 14 tackle breaks.