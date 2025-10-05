FINALS
BRI WON
 2025-10-05T08:30:00Z 
22
-
26
Accor Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
FINALS
BRI WON
 2025-10-05T08:30:00Z 
22
-
26
Accor Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
More

    2025 NRL Grand Final: Clive Churchill Medal announced

    The easiest decision in rugby league history?

    Scott Pryde