Rugby league icon Phil Gould has reportedly been overlooked for Sunday evening's 2024 NRL Grand Final television coverage.

One of the greatest minds in rugby league, Gould's voice has been a vital figure in the grand final coverage over the past few decades but fans will unfortunately be unable to hear him during the match this season.

Currently working as the General Manager of Football for the Canterbury Bulldogs, he previously worked at the Penrith Panthers and helped them create a dynasty that has since seen them win three consecutive NRL premierships.

A mainstay of Channel 9's commentary team, Gould will not provide expert commentary for the 2024 NRL Grand Final but will instead join the team calling the NRL State Championships involving the Newtown Jets and Norths Devils, per News Corp.

The other members of the commentary team for this match include Cameron Smith, Darren Lockyer, Peter Psaltis and Marlee Silva.

Accused of bias in favour of the Panthers in the last grand final between the two teams in 2020, the television network has opted to use Andrew Johns and Billy Slater as its expert commentators instead.

Brad Fittler and Danika Mason will be the sideline callers, while Mat Thompson will be the play-by-play announcer.

Brenton Speed will call the 2024 NRLW Grand Final between the Cronulla Sharks and Sydney Roosters. He will be joined by Marlee Silva, Allana Ferguson and NRL legend and future Immortal Johnathan Thurston.