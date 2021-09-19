Sydney Roosters

James Tedesco has been named winner of the 2021 Jack Gibson Medal, the highest honour available to Sydney Roosters' players.

In doing so, the star New South Wales representative fullback has created history, becoming the first player to win the prestigious gong four times.

It's not hard to see why either, with Tedesco having a wonderful season despite players going down injured all around him. He took over the captaincy mid-season and ended up leading his side all the way to a fifth-place finish, before falling short in the semi-finals against the Manly Sea Eagles.

Tedesco also won the members player of the year for the second year on the trot.

Joseph Manu was awarded the club's try of the year, while Sam Walker won the rising star award after a stunning debut season.

Nat Butcher was the other first-grade player to take home awards, winning the community award, and the clubman of the year. Sandon Smith won junior representative player of the year, awarded to those players representing the club in NSWRL junior competitions.

Jack Gibson Medal: James Tedesco

Members Player of the Year: James Tedesco

Try of the Year: Joseph Manu

Roosters Our Community Award: Nat Butcher

Harry Phipps Rising Star Award: Sam Walker

Chris Sykes Award (Junior Representative Player of the Year): Sandon Smith

James Mathews Clubman of the Year: Nat Butcher