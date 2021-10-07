The 2021 NRL regular season is over and clubs have begun handing out their annual end of season awards.
View through each and every club that has revealed their award winners for this season so far.
Click here to see the awards for the 2020 season here!
Click here to see the awards for the 2019 season here!
Click here to see the awards for the 2018 season here!
Click here to see the awards for the 2017 season here!
Click here to see the awards for the 2016 season here!
South Sydney Rabbitohs
Cody Walker has claimed the George Piggins Medal for the Rabbitohs best and fairest player for the second year in a row.
Finishing third in the Dally M Medal race this season, Walker was the conductor of the Rabbitohs dangerous left edge.
By the time it was all done, he had scored 16 tries and set up another 33, while also adding 46 line breaks. It was stunning season for Walker, whose role will again shift in 2022 as Adam Reynolds departs the club.
Five-eighth
Try Assists
Tries
Kick Metres
Walker is the fifth player in South Sydney history to take out the award twice, joining Sam Burgess, John Sutton, Greg Inglis and Damien Cook.
Walker also took out the players' player award, while Blake Taaffe won the John Sattler rookie of the year Medal. Cameron Murray was voted as the members' player of the year and Mark Nicholls was voted clubman of the year.
George Piggins Medal for best and fairest: Cody Walker
Players' player award: Cody Walker
John Sattler Medal for rookie of the year: Blake Taaffe
Members' player of the year: Cameron Murray
Clubman of the year: Mark Nicholls