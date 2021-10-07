South Sydney Rabbitohs

Cody Walker has claimed the George Piggins Medal for the Rabbitohs best and fairest player for the second year in a row.

Finishing third in the Dally M Medal race this season, Walker was the conductor of the Rabbitohs dangerous left edge.

By the time it was all done, he had scored 16 tries and set up another 33, while also adding 46 line breaks. It was stunning season for Walker, whose role will again shift in 2022 as Adam Reynolds departs the club.

CODY WALKER

Five-eighth Rabbitohs 2021 SEASON AVG 1.4

Try Assists 0.6

Tries 117.7

Kick Metres

Walker is the fifth player in South Sydney history to take out the award twice, joining Sam Burgess, John Sutton, Greg Inglis and Damien Cook.

Walker also took out the players' player award, while Blake Taaffe won the John Sattler rookie of the year Medal. Cameron Murray was voted as the members' player of the year and Mark Nicholls was voted clubman of the year.

George Piggins Medal for best and fairest: Cody Walker

Players' player award: Cody Walker

John Sattler Medal for rookie of the year: Blake Taaffe

Members' player of the year: Cameron Murray

Clubman of the year: Mark Nicholls