1. This was an awful weekend for injuries. Hoppoate out for six, Moses gone for weeks, Verrills and Radley out for the season. There’s unfortunately always that one round every year where this happens. To blanket blame the grounds seemed harsh but it will certainly be a big positive if and when we’re back to normal home ground use.

2. That Grant and Momirovksi loan trade sure is working out well for both teams. Grant is fast becoming a genuine star while Momirovski had a huge impact on debut for the Storm. Both teams are flying high as a result although the Tigers have plenty of tears in order when Grant returns to Melbourne in October.

3. Broncos fans are justifiably upset with players laughing and carrying on post game. Truthfully you can’t expect players to sit in the middle of the field and cry but Broncs players should have been friendly with Titans players before rushing to the sidelines to engage fans (from a distance). Issac Luke took to social media to please his case but to be honest it’s the longer term Broncos who have much more to answer for.

4. Weekly Toby Rudolf is my favourite player entry.

5. It would be a shame if Benji Marshall were to be forced into a shift from the Tigers. The fairy tail was there to be written re Benji lifting his side to a return to finals footy, but the reality is he isn’t in the club’s best 17 right now.

6. I’m shocked that NRL clubs haven’t offered loan deals en mass to the Warriors. The Sharks Billy Magoulias would walk into the Warriors 17 and they could really use him. Meanwhile there’s talk of him wanting out of the Sharks through lack of opportunity. Seems so simple.

7. Right now there is no more important player in the NRL than Jake Friend. He’s not the best player in the competition but he’s the most important. After injuries to hit two back ups, the Roosters are reliant on the veteran. An injury would be catastrophic. That said they probably have a youngster just outside the 30 man squad who will come in as an injury replacement to tear up.

8. Anyone who doesn’t love the emotion of Corey Horsburgh is in the wrong game. There was nothing wrong with the tackle but try telling that to a young kid facing injury in emotional circumstances. I bet there were a few Eels glad he wasn’t able to continue. Love it!

9. It’s only been a week but Manly looked void of attacking ideas. They ran into a gritty Sharks outfit and will find more space against other sides however DCE is under huge pressure moving forward. Cade Cust HAS to come into the side.

10. As a one off spectacle, this supposed Kangaroos vs All Blacks match up could be fun. I don’t think, even with my greatest of efforts, that I could possibly care less if it doesn’t eventuate though. It does nothing for either code but as a cash grab and night in on a Friday or Saturday, why not!?

11. Sione Katoa! David Nofoaluma! Etc! Etc! You honestly don’t even need to go to the video anymore given the skills of the wingers in the game. Katoa’s arguably the most exciting finisher in the game.

12. If the Cowboys can ever put an 80 minute performance together, watch out. They’ve had two monster halves of footy in the past fortnight. One counted for little, one counted for plenty. Good signs.

13. Anthony Seibold is under huge pressure but naming a half and a back on his bench is not going to help. One or the other. I have no idea what he’s doing with Isaako. The youngster was their best winger all last year. Time for some BRAVE decisions to be made, not just a young fullback in and a half on the bench.

14. Although it’s long odds to happen with both Takairangi and Salmon more likely, I would LOVE to see Jai Field play in the halves for the Eels this weekend. The kid is so quick and so fleet of footy, it would be an awesome prospect. Dooo ittt!

15. How good are the prop battles this season? JWH, RCG, JFH, AFB. and those are just the easily shortened big men. Josh Aloiai is stamping himself on Tigers performances in a big way in 2020. The Newcastle starting props are elite. I can’t wait to see the debut of Luke Thompson this weekend either.

16. Post match conferences are painful. I try to watch as many as I can but I rarely make it past the first minute. Wayne Bennett may as not bother. Some of the ridiculous questions asked by those in attendance have me scratching my head. Just get your soundbite and get out. Yawn!

17. Are Souths in trouble of missing the eight this year? Honestly wouldn’t have thought it were ever possible, and there’s a long way to go, but there are some serious cracks there.

18. In this past week both Craig Bellamy and Wayne Bennett have been linked to two or three coaching gigs next season. Bellamy has never given an indication he’d leave the Storm and why would Wayne Bennett cause such a circus moving to Souths only to shift with the job half done? Wasted energy.

19. Big fan of Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow but calling him “Hammer” 38 times a half really gets old quick. Petty I know.

20. I don’t remember seeing a player divide social media quite like Clinton Gutherson. On Saturday night half my timeline was praising him as the most underrated player of the modern era. The other half were saying he was the most overrated player in years. My guess is somewhere in the middle but I find it hard to believe people don’t love King Gutho!