1. Yes it was only the Tigers but the Storm’s win on Saturday responded to the Panthers’ win on Friday night with a severe message. This is fast becoming a two team competition and I have the Storm ever so slightly ahead right now.

2. I honestly can’t remember seeing momentum switch as harshly as on Sunday afternoon. The Titans were absolutely working Manly with ease until halftime. 48 unanswered second-half points meant that the Gold Coast’s first half effort was all for nothing.

3. What does Tommy Turbo have against the great state of Queensland? He’s now orchestrated massive wins over the Queensland Origin side as well as the Broncos and now Titans. He had his feet up last weekend while his Manly teammates put 50 on the Cowboys too.

4. Rep round is usually a highlight on the Rugby League calendar but this week frames as a league-less Saturday. I’m really looking forward to the two Origins (obviously) but COVID has robbed us of a Saturday afternoon and evening of brilliant international footy. Totally selfishly I’ll miss the Tonga/Samoa/Fiji/PNG clashes.

5. David Fifita has been really quiet over the past month after a ridiculous start to his Titans stint. People writing him off though are overreacting. Show me a single player in the game’s history who didn’t have a dip in form. For the record I agree he needs to change up his game as opposition defences worked his plan A out quickly, but you better believe he’ll be steaming coming off the bench in Origin II.

6. I’m really excited about the Reece Walsh inclusion in Origin but this is Maroon Jarrod Mullen all over. Walsh is coming off an extremely difficult task in the form of a swirling wind and Jake Clifford‘s boot, but doesn’t seem to lack confidence. I have to admire Paul Green‘s willingness to take a risk as QLD really have little to lose.

7. The problems in Canberra are now very, VERY real and look set to cost them a finals finish in 2021. No team can throw away a lead quite like the Green Machine. Jack Wighton is a shell of his 2020 self right now. I don’t know if it’s confidence or other factors but you can almost set your watch to the Raiders fade out.

8. I’ve been a vocal supporter of the HIA and high tackle crackdown but for the life of me I cannot understand how Nathan Cleary was dropped TWICE on Friday yet didn’t go off. He was bleeding into his eye yet stayed on. Meanwhile Nick Cotric had a knee graze his head yet was called off. I can see why fans get frustrated.

9. Sticking with fan frustration, surely there has to be an amendment to the sin bin rules to allow for players falling. We saw it twice on Friday night where players were sat down for ten minutes after a player fell into a high shot. The referees hands are tied.

10. We saw two incredible try-saving efforts with Xavier Coates then Jayden Brailey over the weekend. Both last gasp efforts prove why you should never give up on the chase. Coates looked at long odds while Brailey never looked as though he was going to make the tackle. Incredible. Both belong on highlights reels.

11. I get a kick out of every single time a Roosters official or fan accused the officials of being bias against them. Trent Robinson said as much in his press conference this week despite his side being played off the park by the Panthers. Blame shifting is fast becoming the go-to for coaches.

12. We saw some INCREDIBLE tries and try-saving tackles over the weekend but for mine that Will Kennedy save is the play of the round. No one in the stadium, except Kennedy himself, thought he could get to that ball. Kennedy’s emergence has been a real highlight.

13. Despite the loss of Jake Trbojevic, the Blues squad looks even stronger heading into Origin II after the inclusion of Angus Crichton. Scary.

14. Last week I tweeted that Cleary, DCE and Hughes (in that order) were the best halfbacks in the game. The Storm number seven may have jumped into the number two spot with his performances this season. All three were incredible in Round 15.

15. The game has a new superstar in the form of “Ma” Colleen. The emotion in the sheds and then on the hill as her grandson Tyrell Sloan starred on debut for the Dragons was every bit as enjoyable and the on-field entertainment.

16. I don’t like singling out players or combos but how do the Broncos expect to win games naming a halves partnership of Tyson Gamble and Karmichael Hunt?

17. Sticking with the Broncos, sacking Kevin Walters is not the answer. The club is in a much needed rebuild and any talk of a player revolt should lead to said players being walked. Outside of Staggs, Niu and Haas there aren’t many players you’d be scratching and clawing to keep.

18. The Bulldogs were on top of the Eels on Sunday but lacked a quality half to fully cash in on their advantage. Matt Burton may pan out to be the most important signing for 2022. Not saying he would have seen the Dogs home but it would have been a much different second half.

19. The Bunnies put 46 on the Broncos despite not playing overly well. They looked in second gear all night. That says a lot about both teams.

20. Shaun Johnson is either the most entertaining or frustrating player in the game, depending almost on each ten minute spell. He oversaw a big Sharks lead but then completely went missing when the Cowboys found momentum.