With Jared Waerea-Hargreaves being found guilty of a high tackle at the judiciary on Tuesday evening, the final charge sheet for Round 18 sees three players suspended and another 11 fined.

Waerea-Hargreaves faces a four-match ban, while Siosifa Talakai faces a finel match for a high tackle, and Jaeman Salmon two matches for dangerous contact.

Here are all the charges from Round 18.

No charges

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Richard Kennar: Grade 1 careless high tackle, $1800

Grade 2 careless high tackle, one match

Gold Coast Titans

Alofiana Khan-Pereiera: Grade 1 dangerous contact (tripping), $1000

Grade 1 dangerous contact, $1000

Penrith Panthers

No charges

Grade 1 dangerous contact (tripping) $1800Grade 2 dangerous contact, two matches

New Zealand Warriors

Marcelo Montoya: Grade 1 shoulder charge, $1500

Jackson Ford: Grade 1 crusher tackle, $3000

Grade 1 careless high tackle, $3000Grade 1 dangerous contact, $1000

Melbourne Storm

No charges

QLD Country Bank NQL 20 FT 21 MAN MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

No charges

Manly Sea Eagles

Luke Brooks: Grade 1 careless high tackle, $1000

Grade 2 careless high tackle, four matchesGrade 1 careless high tackle, $1000

St George Illawarra Dragons

Jaydn Su'A: Grade 1 careless high tackle, $1000

No charges

Newcastle Knights

No charges