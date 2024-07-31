Sydney Roosters centre Michael Jennings and St George Illawarra Dragons forward Toby Couchman have been confirmed as the only two players facing suspensions from Round 21.

Both players will sit out for two matches for charges picked up during Round 21.

11 other players were also charged, with all charges seeing early guilty pleas accepted from the weekend.

Here is the full weekend charge sheet.

No charges

Wests Tigers

Alex Seyfarth, Grade 1 Dangerous Contact, $1800

No charges

Melbourne Storm

No charges

Canterbury Bulldogs

Kurtis Morrin, Grade 1 Dangerous Contact $3000

No charges

Cronulla Sharks

No charges

Michael Jennings , Grade 2 Careless High Tackle, 2 matches Sitili Tupouniua , Grade 1 Dangerous Contact, $750

Manly Sea Eagles

Corey Waddell, Grade 1 Careless High Tackle, $1000

Penrith Panthers

Izack Tago, Grade 1 Dangerous Contact, $1800

No charges

Gold Coast Titans

Erin Clark, Grade 1 Dangerous Contact, $750

Matt Timoko, Grade 1 Shoulder Charge, $1500

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Taane Milne, Grade 1 Careless High Tackle, $1800