Sydney Roosters centre Michael Jennings and St George Illawarra Dragons forward Toby Couchman have been confirmed as the only two players facing suspensions from Round 21.

Both players will sit out for two matches for charges picked up during Round 21.

11 other players were also charged, with all charges seeing early guilty pleas accepted from the weekend.

Here is the full weekend charge sheet.

New Zealand Warriors
Wests Tigers
Alex Seyfarth, Grade 1 Dangerous Contact, $1800

Parramatta Eels
Melbourne Storm
Brisbane Broncos
Kobe Hetherington, Grade 1 Dangerous Contact, $1000
Blake Mozer, Grade 1 Dangerous Contact $1000

Canterbury Bulldogs
Kurtis Morrin, Grade 1 Dangerous Contact $3000

North Queensland Cowboys
Cronulla Sharks
Sydney Roosters
Michael Jennings, Grade 2 Careless High Tackle, 2 matches
Sitili Tupouniua, Grade 1 Dangerous Contact, $750

Manly Sea Eagles
Corey Waddell, Grade 1 Careless High Tackle, $1000

St George Illawarra Dragons
Jaydn Su'A, Grade 1 Careless High Tackle, $1800
Toby Couchman, Grade 2 Crusher Tackle, 2 matches

Penrith Panthers
Izack Tago, Grade 1 Dangerous Contact, $1800

The Dolphins
Gold Coast Titans
Erin Clark, Grade 1 Dangerous Contact, $750

Canberra Raiders
Matt Timoko, Grade 1 Shoulder Charge, $1500

South Sydney Rabbitohs
Taane Milne, Grade 1 Careless High Tackle, $1800