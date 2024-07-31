Sydney Roosters centre Michael Jennings and St George Illawarra Dragons forward Toby Couchman have been confirmed as the only two players facing suspensions from Round 21.
Both players will sit out for two matches for charges picked up during Round 21.
11 other players were also charged, with all charges seeing early guilty pleas accepted from the weekend.
Here is the full weekend charge sheet.
New Zealand Warriors
No charges
Wests Tigers
Alex Seyfarth, Grade 1 Dangerous Contact, $1800
Parramatta Eels
No charges
Melbourne Storm
No charges
Brisbane Broncos
Kobe Hetherington, Grade 1 Dangerous Contact, $1000
Blake Mozer, Grade 1 Dangerous Contact $1000
Canterbury Bulldogs
Kurtis Morrin, Grade 1 Dangerous Contact $3000
North Queensland Cowboys
No charges
Cronulla Sharks
No charges
Sydney Roosters
Michael Jennings, Grade 2 Careless High Tackle, 2 matches
Sitili Tupouniua, Grade 1 Dangerous Contact, $750
Manly Sea Eagles
Corey Waddell, Grade 1 Careless High Tackle, $1000
St George Illawarra Dragons
Jaydn Su'A, Grade 1 Careless High Tackle, $1800
Toby Couchman, Grade 2 Crusher Tackle, 2 matches
Penrith Panthers
Izack Tago, Grade 1 Dangerous Contact, $1800
The Dolphins
No charges
Gold Coast Titans
Erin Clark, Grade 1 Dangerous Contact, $750
Canberra Raiders
Matt Timoko, Grade 1 Shoulder Charge, $1500
South Sydney Rabbitohs
Taane Milne, Grade 1 Careless High Tackle, $1800