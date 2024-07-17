Game 3 of the 2024 State of Origin series is here.

The New South Wales Blues will be out to break a horror run of losing deciders, and stop the Maroons from lifting the shield for the third time in a row.

It might be an uphill battle, but when we asked our team at Zero Tackle how they saw the decider playing out, the majority were backing the Blues to get the job done.

Here are our predictions for Wednesday evening's decider.

Matt Clements

Winner: New South Wales Blues

Margin: 14 points

First try-scorer: Zac Lomax

Man of the match: Mitchell Moses

Player of the series: Mitchell Moses

Thursday's headline: NSW win series thanks to Moses masterclass

Mitch Keating

Winner: Queensland Maroons

Margin: 8 points

First try-scorer: Bradman Best

Man of the match: Reece Walsh

Player of the series: Daly Cherry-Evans

Thursday's headline: Maroons hold off Blues late surge to sew up series

Ethan Lee Chalk

Winner: New South Wales Blues

Margin: 2 points

First try-scorer: Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

Man of the match: Jarome Luai

Player of the series: Angus Crichton

Thursday's headline: Maguire Maestro: NSW take over Suncorp Stadium

Dan Nichols

Winner: New South Wales Blues

Margin: 2 points

First try-scorer: Bradman Best

Man of the match: Mitchell Moses

Player of the series: Mitchell Moses

Thursday's headline: Nathan who?

Scott Pryde

Winner: Queensland Maroons

Margin: 4 points

First try-scorer: Selwyn Cobbo

Man of the match: Reece Walsh

Player of the series: Daly Cherry-Evans

Thursday's headline: Three-peat complete as Maroons win seventh straight Suncorp decider

Alexander Stuart

Winner: New South Wales Blues

Margin: 7 points

First try-scorer: Brian To'o

Man of the match: Jarome Luai

Player of the series: Stephen Crichton

Thursday's headline: Out of the Cauldron, into the history books