Game 3 of the 2024 State of Origin series is here.
The New South Wales Blues will be out to break a horror run of losing deciders, and stop the Maroons from lifting the shield for the third time in a row.
It might be an uphill battle, but when we asked our team at Zero Tackle how they saw the decider playing out, the majority were backing the Blues to get the job done.
Here are our predictions for Wednesday evening's decider.
Matt Clements
Winner: New South Wales Blues
Margin: 14 points
First try-scorer: Zac Lomax
Man of the match: Mitchell Moses
Player of the series: Mitchell Moses
Thursday's headline: NSW win series thanks to Moses masterclass
Mitch Keating
Winner: Queensland Maroons
Margin: 8 points
First try-scorer: Bradman Best
Man of the match: Reece Walsh
Player of the series: Daly Cherry-Evans
Thursday's headline: Maroons hold off Blues late surge to sew up series
Ethan Lee Chalk
Winner: New South Wales Blues
Margin: 2 points
First try-scorer: Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
Man of the match: Jarome Luai
Player of the series: Angus Crichton
Thursday's headline: Maguire Maestro: NSW take over Suncorp Stadium
Dan Nichols
Winner: New South Wales Blues
Margin: 2 points
First try-scorer: Bradman Best
Man of the match: Mitchell Moses
Player of the series: Mitchell Moses
Thursday's headline: Nathan who?
Scott Pryde
Winner: Queensland Maroons
Margin: 4 points
First try-scorer: Selwyn Cobbo
Man of the match: Reece Walsh
Player of the series: Daly Cherry-Evans
Thursday's headline: Three-peat complete as Maroons win seventh straight Suncorp decider
Alexander Stuart
Winner: New South Wales Blues
Margin: 7 points
First try-scorer: Brian To'o
Man of the match: Jarome Luai
Player of the series: Stephen Crichton
Thursday's headline: Out of the Cauldron, into the history books