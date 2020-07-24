Now that we are halfway through a shortened 2020 NRL season, it’s time to name our Zero Tackle team of the Half Year.

Below are the 13 players we’d run out if based PURELY on form.

This does not take into account left/right hand side of the field week to week, as each player below could very well and truly make the switch of sides if required.

Some MAJOR superstars have missed out. Let us know who you would have put in your team of the half year.

1. Clint Gutherson

King Gutho snatches the mid-season honours from the likes of Tedesco, Turbo and RTS with an enormous opening ten rounds. His leadership has really shone as his efforts in both attack and defence. Two tries, nine try assists, six line breaks and well over 200 metres per game have put him in rare company of the competition’s elite fullbacks. He also has 33 tackle breaks further proving the difficult opposition teams are having in containing the King.

2. Brett Morris

Morris is arguably having a career-best year in 2020 on the wing for the Roosters. Nine tries in nine games has him in the running for top try scorer honours. Add to that five try assists, 11 line breaks and almost 130 running metres per game and you have the form winger of the competition. It’s incredible how many times he makes the try saving effort in defence. Looks like extending his career at least another season.

3. Josh Morris

The second Rooster and member of the Morris family on this list had two very solid games for the Sharks before taking his 2020 to the next level in Bondi. Morris has produced remarkable form – three try assists, seven line breaks and four try assists only partly illustrate his importance to his new side.

4. Stephen Crichton

The Panther’s youngster is having an absolute wow of a season to date. He has nine tries in ten games in 2020, which account for all of his career tries despite four appearances previously. To say he’s made himself comfortable on the Panthers edge is an understatement. He has an incredible ten line breaks as well as four try assists to go with his 113 running metres per game. Impressive stuff from the 19 year-old.

5. David Nofoaluma

Talk about a return to form. Nofa spent most of 2019 bouncing between the top grade and NSW Cup but 2020 has seen him re-establish himself as one of the competition’s best outside men. In ten games for the Tigers this year he has nine tries, six line breaks and a ridiculous 63 tackle breaks. He averages almost 200 metres per game. His early set runs are super important to an emerging Tigers outfit. A brilliant season at the halfway point.

6. Shaun Johnson

The Sharks pivot is leading the way in almost every stat for his position. An incredible 15 try assists across ten games to go with nine line break assists, 80 metres per game, a try and eight forced drop outs make him the stand out number six. His average kicking metres are almost 300 which are a big part of why the Sharks have been able to sit at a 50% win rate despite starting the season 0 from 3. He has matured massively after a somewhat below par 2019.

7. Nathan Cleary

The fact Cleary takes this position despite serving a fortnight’s suspension just goes to show that he has responded in a positive way to his errors. He was gigantic in a match-winning performance against the Cowboys which sent his side to the top of the table. He has three tries, nine forced drop outs, four try assists and over 90 running metres per game in his eight performances. He’s really stood up despite the departure of Maloney.

8. Reagan Campbell-Gillard

A month ago the Eels enforcer probably doesn’t feature in this side, however, his last month has been absolutely gigantic. His 290+ metres effort against the Sea Eagles in 80 minutes this past weekend had to be seen to be believed.

He now averages just under 180 metres per game, has almost 700 post contact metres and a tackle efficiency over 90%. Whatever happened post his 82 metre effort against the Roosters has made him the form prop of the competition.

9. Harry Grant

The young Tigers (via the Storm) number nine is arguably the form player of the competition at the halfway point, currently leading he Dally M medal count. A near certainty for both Rookie of the Year and Signing of the Year, Grant has lead the way for his new club.

Three tries, three try assists, four line break assists and an absolute mountain of tackles make him a young man in demand. The standing ovation he received this past weekend says it all.

10. James Fisher-Harris

Possibly a shock selection over Papalii or AFB, but for mine JFH has been one of the major reasons the Panthers are currently leading the pack. He’s averaging 198 metres per game, has 725 post contact metres and is bashing people on both sides of the ball. 15 offloads show that he is far more than just a battering ram. That said, his hit ups, especially early on, are a huge reason as to why the Panthers continue to win the middle battle week after week.

11. Ryan Matterson

One of very few who may challenge Grant to buy of the season, Ryan Matterson has been huge for his new club. A genuine Origin contender come end of season, Matterson’s inclusion has helped turn the Eels into Premiership heavyweights.

He has three tries, two line breaks and two line break assists in his nine games and is bending the line on almost every carry. 136 metres per game and over 90% tackle efficiency shows why Tigers fans were so filthy to lose him.

12. Angus Crichton

Unfortunately struck down by injury this past weekend, Chrichton has been a big reason why the Roosters have returned to form after an awful start to the season. Four tries, five line breaks, two line break assists, 13 offloads and 124 metres per game show his importance to the try colours. His incredible combination with the Roosters halves has seen him become one of the most dangerous wide running forwards in the game. He will be missed.

13. Jason Taumalolo

Despite his team’s indifferent form, the world’s best number 13 continues to shine. He’s averaging over 225 metres per game, has made 855 post contact metres, has made 35 tackle breaks and even helped himself to a try in his nine games this season. At times he’s been forced to almost carry the Cowboys on his back although help has come lately. He is, by far, the best second stint player I can ever remember seeing. Incredible.

Bench: Daniel Saifiti, Josh Papalii, Tohu Harris, Luke Keary

The Knights big man, Raiders superstar, Warriors back rower and Roosters dynamo find their way onto the bench. All four could very easily have found their way into the starting line up given they’ve all been magnificent this season.