After a comprehensive 26-0 win in Origin II, the Blues have snatched back the State of Origin series off an underwhelming Maroons side.

The Maroons were held scoreless for the third time in Origin history, the last being a game two loss at the MCG in 1994.

A disaster start to Paul Green’s first series as Maroons coach, Queensland will be desperate to avoid their first season sweep in over 20 years.

Another record the Maroons will likely allow to be broken against them is series aggregate score, which currently stands at an abysmal 70-point deficit in favour of the reinvigorated Blues.

The Maroons will need to win game three by nine points or more to avoid the worst point deficit in Origin history, which is currently 62 points held by NSW during their 3-0 sweep in 2000.

The opening 10 minutes of Origin II saw a much needed defensive intensity by the Maroons, who piled on the pressure toward the Blues attack. Strong tackles and attack of the of the opposition set the tone early for Queensland, who looked ready to match New South Wales.

However, for how good they started defensively, the Maroons were equally as poor in attack. Disjointed and out of sync, Queensland were unable to make the most of their field position.

It was not long before their defence would start to waver, with an open Josh Addo-Carr scoring the opener within the first 12 minutes.

The door was still well and truly open for the Maroons however, with an opportunity to score imminent thanks to a rare fumble from James Tedesco gifting the Maroons a set of six 10 metres from the line.

An opportunity that past Queensland squads would’ve taken advantage of every time was ultimately left begging, after an errant Valentine Holmes pass saw Latrell Mitchell score an 85 metre intercept try. It was from then on that the Maroons side looked no hope to match what the Blues were bringing to the field.

In the second half, the defensive efforts of the Blues outshone any of their offensive brilliance, with two enormous try saving plays from both Tom Trbojevic and Brian To’o denying Queensland from registering points for the entirety of the game.

In what was a comprehensive display for the Blues, the Maroons are in an unfamiliar position of mediocrity. Am upsetting sight that has many ex-Queensland champions frustrated, non more so than Cooper Cronk who was scathing in his post game review.

“At the end of the day, Queensland players, every one of them let down the jersey tonight.” Cronk said post game on Fox League. “There will be repercussions for that.”

Coach Paul Green will likely be coaching for his job on July 14, as he only signed a one year deal to coach the Maroons. After the first two performances, that will likely be the only contract he signs barring a game three miracle worth extending his reign past this year.

Tackle MVP Votes

Origin II

Matt Clements: 5. James Tedesco, 4. Tom Trbojevic, 3. Latrell Mitchell, 2. Josh Addo-Carr 1. Brian To’o.

Will Evans: 5. Latrell Mitchell, 4. James Tedesco, 3. Tom Trbojevic, 2. Cameron Murray, 1. Nathan Cleary.

Dan Nichols: 5. James Tedesco, 4. Latrell Mitchell, 3. Tom Trbojevic, 2. Nathan Cleary, 1. Brian To’o.

Jack Blyth: 5. James Tedesco, 4. Latrell Mitchell, 3. Cameron Murray, 2. Tom Trbojevic, 1. Brian To’o.

Origin I

Matt Clements: 5. Tom Trbojevic, 4. Latrell Mitchell, 3. James Tedesco, 2. Brian To’o, 1. Damien Cook.

Will Evans: 5. Tom Trbojevic, 4. Nathan Cleary, 3. Latrell Mitchell, 2. Brian To’o, 1. Payne Haas.

Dan Nichols: 5. Tom Trbojevic, 4. Latrell Mitchell, 3. Brian To’o, 2. James Tedesco, 1. Damien Cook.

Jack Blyth: 5. Tom Trbojevic, 4. Latrell Mitchell 3. Nathan Cleary, 2. Daniel Saifiti, 1. Damien Cook.

Origin MVP Leaderboard