Parramatta Eels 10 - Canberra Raiders 12

The Raiders handed Parramatta a shock upset to get Round 19 underway, with Jordan Rapana thriving in his stint at fullback.

The win is a major boost for the Raiders' finals hopes, while Parramatta fall away from the top group of ladder.

JORDAN RAPANA

Fullback Raiders ROUND 19 STATS 1

Tries 15

Tackle Breaks 261

All Run Metres

Matt Clements: 5. J Rapana, 4. I Papali'i, 3. H Young, 2. S Williams, 1. J Paulo.

Will Evans: 5. J Rapana, 4. I Papali'i, 3. H Young, 2. J Paulo, 1. S Williams.

Dan Nichols: 5. J Rapana, 4. J Tapine, 3. I Papali'i, 2. S Williams, 1. B Ferguson.

Jack Blyth: 5. J Rapana, 4. J Tapine, 3. I Papali'i, 2. S Williams, 1. B Ferguson.

Sydney Roosters 28 - Newcastle Knights 8

The Roosters handled the Knights with ease on Friday night thanks to a superstar showing from fullback James Tedesco.

Forward duo Victor Radley and Angus Crichton also had a strong hand in the win which saw a hapless Knights outfit have their finals push hindered.

JAMES TEDESCO

Fullback Roosters ROUND 19 STATS 4

Try Assists 7

Tackle Breaks 229

All Run Metres

Matt Clements: 5. J Tedesco, 4. V Radley, 3. A Crichton, 2. S Tupouniua, 1. D Tupou.

Will Evans: 5. J Tedesco, 4. A Crichton, 3. V Radley, 2. S Tupouniua, 1. J Manu.

Dan Nichols: 5. J Tedesco, 4. A Chrichton, 3. V Radley, 2. S Tupouniua, 1. D Tupou.

Jack Blyth: 5. J Tedesco, 4. V Radley, 3. A Crichton, 2. J Manu, 1. S Tupouniua.

North Queensland Cowboys 16 - Melbourne Storm 20

The Storm were able to hold off a surging Cowboys outfit late, with a number of enticing battles out wide playing a part in the result.

Josh Addo-Carr ended his evening with a brace and one try assist, while Murray Taulagi was sensational for the Cowboys.

JOSH ADDO-CARR

Wing Storm ROUND 19 STATS 2

Tries 150

All Run Metres 2

Tackles Made

Matt Clements: 5. J Olam, 4. C Welch, 3. M Taulagi, 2. N Hynes, 1. B Smith.

Will Evans: 5. J Olam, 4. C Welch, 3. M Taulagi, 2. B Smith, 1. J Addo-Carr.

Dan Nichols: 5. J Olam, 4. C Welch, 3. M Taulagi, 2. N Hynes, 1. T Kamikamica.

Jack Blyth: 5. J Olam, 4. C Welch, 3. M Taulagi, 2. T Kamikamica, 1. N Hynes.

Rabbitohs 60 - New Zealand Warriors 22

The Rabbitohs put their foot to the floor on Saturday, amassing a 60-piece outing against the Warriors.

Damien Cook led the way from the middle, while the rest of the Bunnies' front pack were as dominant as ever.

DAMIEN COOK

Hooker Rabbitohs ROUND 19 STATS 34

Tackles Made 3

LB Assists 3

Try Assists

Matt Clements: 5. D Cook, 4. K Koloamatangi, 3. J Su'a, 2. T Burgess, 1. C Murray.

Will Evans: 5. D Cook, 4. K Koloamatangi, 3. J Su'a, 2. C Murray, 1. L Mitchell.

Dan Nichols: 5. D Cook, 4. T Burgess, 3. C Walker, 2. K Koloamatangi, 1. C Murray.

Jack Blyth: 5. D Cook, 4. C Walker, 3. K Koloamatangi, 2. T Burgess, 1. C Murray.

Manly Warringah Sea Eagles 44 - West Tigers 24

The Sea Eagles' 2021 finals push was strengthened with an emphatic victory over the struggling Tigers.

Daly Cherry-Evans was at the forefront for his side, while Morgan Harper scored a hat-trick.

MORGAN HARPER

Centre Sea Eagles ROUND 19 STATS 1

LB Assists 3

Tries 3

Line Breaks

Matt Clements: 5. D Cherry-Evans, 4. T Trbojevic, 3. M Harper, 2. J Schuster, 1. L Croker.

Will Evans: 5. D Cherry-Evans, 4. T Trbojevic, 3. J Schuster, 2. M Harper, 1. L Brooks.

Dan Nichols: 5. D Cherry-Evans, 4. T Trbojevic, 3. M Harper, 2. L Brooks, 1. J Schuster.

Jack Blyth: 5. D Cherry-Evans, 4. M Harper, 3. T Trbojevic, 2. J Schuster, 1. L Brooks.

Penrith Panthers 18 - Brisbane Broncos 12

The Broncos pushed the Panthers to the very end up failed to bring home any points, with Dylan Edwards and Brian To'o playing key roles in the win for Penrith.

Payne Haas was instrumental in keeping the Broncos in the match in what was arguably the team's best showing of the season despite the loss.

DYLAN EDWARDS

Fullback Panthers ROUND 19 STATS 6

Tackle Breaks 269

All Run Metres

Matt Clements: 5. P Haas, 4. B To'o, 3. D Edwards, 2. D Edwards, 1. T Gamble.

Will Evans: 5. P Haas, 4. D Edwards, 3. B To'o, 2. J Fisher-Harris, 1. T Gamble.

Dan Nichols: 5. B To'o, 4. P Haas, 3. D Edwards, 2. J Fisher-Harris, 1. T Gamble.

Jack Blyth: 5. P Haas, 4. B To'o, 3. D Edwards, 2. J Fisher-Harris, 1. T Gamble.

St George Illawarra Dragons 10 - Gold Coast Titans 32

The Dragons gave their finals dreams a cruel blow, failing to stay in the chase with the Titans on Sunday.

David Fifita was at his best off the bench, while Toby Sexton looks to be the answer to Gold Coast's halves problem.

TOBY SEXTON

Halfback Titans ROUND 19 STATS 1

Tries 259

Kick Metres 1

Line Breaks

Matt Clements: 5. D Fifita, 4. AJ Brimson, 3. T Sexton, 2. G Marzhew, 1. M Feagai.

Will Evans: 5. D Fifita, 4. AJ Brimson, 3. T Sexton, 2. M Fotuaika, 1. G Marzhew.

Dan Nichols: 5. AJ Brimson, 4. D Fifita, 3. T Sexton, 2. G Marzhew, 1. M Feagai.

Jack Blyth: 5. D Fifita, 4. AJ Brimson, 3. T Sexton, 2. M Feagai, 1. M Fotuaika.

Canterbury- Bankstown Bulldogs 24 - Cronulla Sharks- 44

Cronulla put on a dominant opening 40 minutes to cruise past the Bulldogs, with Siosifa Talakai earning best-on-ground plaudits.

The win is a boost for the Sharks' top-eight hopes, as they currently sit seventh in the standings from their eight games.

SIOSIFA TALAKAI

Second-Row Sharks ROUND 19 STATS 13

Tackles Made 1

Tries 8

Tackle Breaks

Matt Clements: 5. S Talakai, 4. L Thompson, 3. B Nikora, 2. S Johnson, 1. S Katoa.

Will Evans: 5. S Talakai, 4. B Nikora, 3. L Thompson, 2. S Johnson, 1. S Katoa.

Dan Nichols: 5. B Nikora, 4. L Thompson, 3. S Talakai, 2. T Rudolf, 1. S Katoa.

Jack Blyth: 5. S Talakai, 4. L Thompson, 3. B Nikora, 2. T Rudolf, 1. S Katoa.

LEADERBOARD

VIEW THE FULL ZERO TACKLE MVP LEADERBOARD