Parramatta Eels 10 - Canberra Raiders 12
The Raiders handed Parramatta a shock upset to get Round 19 underway, with Jordan Rapana thriving in his stint at fullback.
The win is a major boost for the Raiders' finals hopes, while Parramatta fall away from the top group of ladder.
Fullback
Tries
Tackle Breaks
All Run Metres
Matt Clements: 5. J Rapana, 4. I Papali'i, 3. H Young, 2. S Williams, 1. J Paulo.
Will Evans: 5. J Rapana, 4. I Papali'i, 3. H Young, 2. J Paulo, 1. S Williams.
Dan Nichols: 5. J Rapana, 4. J Tapine, 3. I Papali'i, 2. S Williams, 1. B Ferguson.
Jack Blyth: 5. J Rapana, 4. J Tapine, 3. I Papali'i, 2. S Williams, 1. B Ferguson.
Sydney Roosters 28 - Newcastle Knights 8
The Roosters handled the Knights with ease on Friday night thanks to a superstar showing from fullback James Tedesco.
Forward duo Victor Radley and Angus Crichton also had a strong hand in the win which saw a hapless Knights outfit have their finals push hindered.
Fullback
Try Assists
Tackle Breaks
All Run Metres
Matt Clements: 5. J Tedesco, 4. V Radley, 3. A Crichton, 2. S Tupouniua, 1. D Tupou.
Will Evans: 5. J Tedesco, 4. A Crichton, 3. V Radley, 2. S Tupouniua, 1. J Manu.
Dan Nichols: 5. J Tedesco, 4. A Chrichton, 3. V Radley, 2. S Tupouniua, 1. D Tupou.
Jack Blyth: 5. J Tedesco, 4. V Radley, 3. A Crichton, 2. J Manu, 1. S Tupouniua.
North Queensland Cowboys 16 - Melbourne Storm 20
The Storm were able to hold off a surging Cowboys outfit late, with a number of enticing battles out wide playing a part in the result.
Josh Addo-Carr ended his evening with a brace and one try assist, while Murray Taulagi was sensational for the Cowboys.
Wing
Tries
All Run Metres
Tackles Made
Matt Clements: 5. J Olam, 4. C Welch, 3. M Taulagi, 2. N Hynes, 1. B Smith.
Will Evans: 5. J Olam, 4. C Welch, 3. M Taulagi, 2. B Smith, 1. J Addo-Carr.
Dan Nichols: 5. J Olam, 4. C Welch, 3. M Taulagi, 2. N Hynes, 1. T Kamikamica.
Jack Blyth: 5. J Olam, 4. C Welch, 3. M Taulagi, 2. T Kamikamica, 1. N Hynes.
Rabbitohs 60 - New Zealand Warriors 22
The Rabbitohs put their foot to the floor on Saturday, amassing a 60-piece outing against the Warriors.
Damien Cook led the way from the middle, while the rest of the Bunnies' front pack were as dominant as ever.
Hooker
Tackles Made
LB Assists
Try Assists
Matt Clements: 5. D Cook, 4. K Koloamatangi, 3. J Su'a, 2. T Burgess, 1. C Murray.
Will Evans: 5. D Cook, 4. K Koloamatangi, 3. J Su'a, 2. C Murray, 1. L Mitchell.
Dan Nichols: 5. D Cook, 4. T Burgess, 3. C Walker, 2. K Koloamatangi, 1. C Murray.
Jack Blyth: 5. D Cook, 4. C Walker, 3. K Koloamatangi, 2. T Burgess, 1. C Murray.
Manly Warringah Sea Eagles 44 - West Tigers 24
The Sea Eagles' 2021 finals push was strengthened with an emphatic victory over the struggling Tigers.
Daly Cherry-Evans was at the forefront for his side, while Morgan Harper scored a hat-trick.
Centre
LB Assists
Tries
Line Breaks
Matt Clements: 5. D Cherry-Evans, 4. T Trbojevic, 3. M Harper, 2. J Schuster, 1. L Croker.
Will Evans: 5. D Cherry-Evans, 4. T Trbojevic, 3. J Schuster, 2. M Harper, 1. L Brooks.
Dan Nichols: 5. D Cherry-Evans, 4. T Trbojevic, 3. M Harper, 2. L Brooks, 1. J Schuster.
Jack Blyth: 5. D Cherry-Evans, 4. M Harper, 3. T Trbojevic, 2. J Schuster, 1. L Brooks.
Penrith Panthers 18 - Brisbane Broncos 12
The Broncos pushed the Panthers to the very end up failed to bring home any points, with Dylan Edwards and Brian To'o playing key roles in the win for Penrith.
Payne Haas was instrumental in keeping the Broncos in the match in what was arguably the team's best showing of the season despite the loss.
Fullback
Tackle Breaks
All Run Metres
Matt Clements: 5. P Haas, 4. B To'o, 3. D Edwards, 2. D Edwards, 1. T Gamble.
Will Evans: 5. P Haas, 4. D Edwards, 3. B To'o, 2. J Fisher-Harris, 1. T Gamble.
Dan Nichols: 5. B To'o, 4. P Haas, 3. D Edwards, 2. J Fisher-Harris, 1. T Gamble.
Jack Blyth: 5. P Haas, 4. B To'o, 3. D Edwards, 2. J Fisher-Harris, 1. T Gamble.
St George Illawarra Dragons 10 - Gold Coast Titans 32
The Dragons gave their finals dreams a cruel blow, failing to stay in the chase with the Titans on Sunday.
David Fifita was at his best off the bench, while Toby Sexton looks to be the answer to Gold Coast's halves problem.
Halfback
Tries
Kick Metres
Line Breaks
Matt Clements: 5. D Fifita, 4. AJ Brimson, 3. T Sexton, 2. G Marzhew, 1. M Feagai.
Will Evans: 5. D Fifita, 4. AJ Brimson, 3. T Sexton, 2. M Fotuaika, 1. G Marzhew.
Dan Nichols: 5. AJ Brimson, 4. D Fifita, 3. T Sexton, 2. G Marzhew, 1. M Feagai.
Jack Blyth: 5. D Fifita, 4. AJ Brimson, 3. T Sexton, 2. M Feagai, 1. M Fotuaika.
Canterbury- Bankstown Bulldogs 24 - Cronulla Sharks- 44
Cronulla put on a dominant opening 40 minutes to cruise past the Bulldogs, with Siosifa Talakai earning best-on-ground plaudits.
The win is a boost for the Sharks' top-eight hopes, as they currently sit seventh in the standings from their eight games.
Second-Row
Tackles Made
Tries
Tackle Breaks
Matt Clements: 5. S Talakai, 4. L Thompson, 3. B Nikora, 2. S Johnson, 1. S Katoa.
Will Evans: 5. S Talakai, 4. B Nikora, 3. L Thompson, 2. S Johnson, 1. S Katoa.
Dan Nichols: 5. B Nikora, 4. L Thompson, 3. S Talakai, 2. T Rudolf, 1. S Katoa.
Jack Blyth: 5. S Talakai, 4. L Thompson, 3. B Nikora, 2. T Rudolf, 1. S Katoa.
LEADERBOARD
|1
|Clinton
Gutherson
|0
|190
|2
|Cody
Walker
|7
|174
|3
|Nathan
Cleary
|0
|172
|4
|Nicho
Hynes
|5
|158
|5
|Tom
Trbojevic
|15
|154
|6
|Brian
To'o
|16
|148
|7
|Jahrome
Hughes
|0
|132
|8
|William
Kennedy
|0
|130
|9
|Roger
Tuivasa-Sheck
|0
|128
|10
|Adam
Doueihi
|0
|125
