Manly Warringah Sea Eagles 16 - Canberra Raiders 30
The Raiders blew past the hapless Sea Eagles to add their sixth win of the season and keep their finals hopes alive.
Sam Williams was dominant from the halves for the Green Machine, while Manly good only look on without their Origin stars.
Halfback
Try Assists
Tries
Kick Metres
Matt Clements: 5. S Williams, 4. J Hodgson, 3. J Tapine, 2. K Foran, 1. J Rapana.
Will Evans: 5. S Williams, 4. J Tapine, 3. R Sutton, 2. J Hodgson, 1. K Foran.
Dan Nichols: 5. S Williams, 4. J Tapine, 3. J Hodgson, 2. J Rapana, 1. K Foran.
Jack Blyth: 5. S Williams, 4. J Tapine, 3. J Hodgson, 2. K Foran, 1. J Rapana.
South Sydney Rabbitohs 46 - North Queensland Cowboys 18
The Rabbitohs breezed to the finish line after a scary opening half, with Cody Walker and Alex Johnston leading from the front.
The victory places the Bunnies back in the top three and will have Wayne Bennett's side eyeing the summit.
Five-Eighth
Try Assists
Kick Metres
LB Assists
Matt Clements: 5. C Walker, 4. A Johnston, 3. T Milne, 2. K Koloamatangi, 1. J Taumalolo.
Will Evans: 5. C Walker, 4. A Johnston, 3. K Koloamatangi, 2. J Taumalolo, 1. J Su'a. Dan Nichols: 5. C Walker, 4. A Johnston, 3. K Koloamatangi, 2. J Taumalolo, 1. T Milne.
Jack Blyth: 5. C Walker, 4. A Johnston, 3. T Milne, 2. K Koloamatangi, 1. H Sele.
Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs 16 - Sydney Roosters 22
The Chooks were able to fend-off a promising Canterbury attack thanks to some last-minute puzzling yet smart play by Roosters youngster Sam Walker.
The loss further ascends the Bulldogs' wooden spoon chances as they remain stranded on two wins for the year.
Halfback
Try Assists
Kick Metres
LB Assists
Matt Clements: 5. S Walker, 4. J Manu, 3. J Waerea-Hargreaves, 2. L Lewis, 1. N Meaney.
Will Evans: 5. J Manu, 4. S Walker, 3. L Lewis, 2. J Waerea-Hargreaves, 1. J Jackson.
Dan Nichols: 5. J Manu, 4. S Walker, 3. J Waerea-Hargreaves, 2. L Lewis, 1. N Meaney.
Jack Blyth: 5. J Manu, 4. S Walker, 3. L Lewis, 2. J Waerea-Hargreaves, 1. N Meaney.
Cronulla Sutherland Sharks 20 - New Zealand Warriors 12
The Sharks held onto their place in the top-eight with a thrilling victory over the Warriors on Sunday.
Aiden Tolman was a key contributor for Cronulla coming up against the star-studded Warriors forward pack, while Shaun Johnson put on a dazzling dress rehearsal against his former and impending side.
Prop
All Run Metres
Tackle Breaks
Hitups
Matt Clements: 5. A Tolman, 4. S Johnson, 3. R Walsh, 2. B Trindall, 1. R Tuivasa-Sheck.
Will Evans: 5. S Johnson, 4. B Trindall, 3. T Rudolf, 2. E Katoa, 1. M Lodge.
Dan Nichols: 5. S Johnson, 4. A Tolman, 3. B Trindall, 2. R Walsh, 1. R Tuivasa-Sheck.
Jack Blyth: 5. S Johnson, 4. B Trindall, 3. A Tolman, 2. R Walsh, 1. R Tuivasa-Sheck.