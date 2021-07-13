Manly Warringah Sea Eagles 16 - Canberra Raiders 30

The Raiders blew past the hapless Sea Eagles to add their sixth win of the season and keep their finals hopes alive.

Sam Williams was dominant from the halves for the Green Machine, while Manly good only look on without their Origin stars.

SAM WILLIAMS

Halfback Raiders ROUND 17 STATS 1

Try Assists 2

Tries 240

Kick Metres

Matt Clements: 5. S Williams, 4. J Hodgson, 3. J Tapine, 2. K Foran, 1. J Rapana.

Will Evans: 5. S Williams, 4. J Tapine, 3. R Sutton, 2. J Hodgson, 1. K Foran.

Dan Nichols: 5. S Williams, 4. J Tapine, 3. J Hodgson, 2. J Rapana, 1. K Foran.

Jack Blyth: 5. S Williams, 4. J Tapine, 3. J Hodgson, 2. K Foran, 1. J Rapana.

South Sydney Rabbitohs 46 - North Queensland Cowboys 18

The Rabbitohs breezed to the finish line after a scary opening half, with Cody Walker and Alex Johnston leading from the front.

The victory places the Bunnies back in the top three and will have Wayne Bennett's side eyeing the summit.

CODY WALKER

Five-Eighth Rabbitohs ROUND 17 STATS 3

Try Assists 57

Kick Metres 5

LB Assists

Matt Clements: 5. C Walker, 4. A Johnston, 3. T Milne, 2. K Koloamatangi, 1. J Taumalolo.

Will Evans: 5. C Walker, 4. A Johnston, 3. K Koloamatangi, 2. J Taumalolo, 1. J Su'a. Dan Nichols: 5. C Walker, 4. A Johnston, 3. K Koloamatangi, 2. J Taumalolo, 1. T Milne.

Jack Blyth: 5. C Walker, 4. A Johnston, 3. T Milne, 2. K Koloamatangi, 1. H Sele.

Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs 16 - Sydney Roosters 22

The Chooks were able to fend-off a promising Canterbury attack thanks to some last-minute puzzling yet smart play by Roosters youngster Sam Walker.

The loss further ascends the Bulldogs' wooden spoon chances as they remain stranded on two wins for the year.

SAM WALKER

Halfback Roosters ROUND 17 STATS 2

Try Assists 198

Kick Metres 2

LB Assists

Matt Clements: 5. S Walker, 4. J Manu, 3. J Waerea-Hargreaves, 2. L Lewis, 1. N Meaney.

Will Evans: 5. J Manu, 4. S Walker, 3. L Lewis, 2. J Waerea-Hargreaves, 1. J Jackson.

Dan Nichols: 5. J Manu, 4. S Walker, 3. J Waerea-Hargreaves, 2. L Lewis, 1. N Meaney.

Jack Blyth: 5. J Manu, 4. S Walker, 3. L Lewis, 2. J Waerea-Hargreaves, 1. N Meaney.

Cronulla Sutherland Sharks 20 - New Zealand Warriors 12

The Sharks held onto their place in the top-eight with a thrilling victory over the Warriors on Sunday.

Aiden Tolman was a key contributor for Cronulla coming up against the star-studded Warriors forward pack, while Shaun Johnson put on a dazzling dress rehearsal against his former and impending side.

AIDEN TOLMAN

Prop Sharks ROUND 17 STATS 146

All Run Metres 1

Tackle Breaks 19

Hitups

Matt Clements: 5. A Tolman, 4. S Johnson, 3. R Walsh, 2. B Trindall, 1. R Tuivasa-Sheck.

Will Evans: 5. S Johnson, 4. B Trindall, 3. T Rudolf, 2. E Katoa, 1. M Lodge.

Dan Nichols: 5. S Johnson, 4. A Tolman, 3. B Trindall, 2. R Walsh, 1. R Tuivasa-Sheck.

Jack Blyth: 5. S Johnson, 4. B Trindall, 3. A Tolman, 2. R Walsh, 1. R Tuivasa-Sheck.