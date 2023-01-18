Zero Tackle's draft of the NRL hits its first selection round today after all clubs were afforded the opportunity to retain five players on their 2023 Top 30 roster.
All players not selected are now available to be drafted by any club in the game.
The order of the draft will be a snake, working from the bottom of last year's table (we have placed the Dolphins at number 17) up to the minor premiers, and then back down again in the following round.
A reminder that we have broken the teams up across our editorial team to draft the competition.
Here is a reminder of the initial retention round.
Without further ado, here is the first selection round for each team.
The Dolphins
Wests Tigers
New Zealand Warriors
Newcastle Knights
Gold Coast Titans
Canterbury Bulldogs
Manly Sea Eagles
St George Illawarra Dragons
Brisbane Broncos
Canberra Raiders
South Sydney Rabbitohs
Sydney Roosters
Melbourne Storm
Parramatta Eels
North Queensland Cowboys
Cronulla Sharks
Penrith Panthers
As it stands, here are all 17 squads.
Brisbane Broncos
Patrick Carrigan, Jamal Fogarty, Payne Haas, Kotoni Staggs, Selwyn Cobbo, Reece Walsh
Canberra Raiders
Sebastian Kris, Josh Papalii, Brandon Smith, Joseph Tapine, Jack Wighton, Hudson Young
Canterbury Bulldogs
Josh Addo-Carr, Matt Burton, Valentine Holmes, Viliame Kikau, Reed Mahoney, Tevita Pangai Junior
Cronulla Sharks
Nicho Hynes, Cameron McInnes, Ronaldo Mulitalo, Jesse Ramien, Siosifa Talakai, Cody Walker
Gold Coast Titans
Jayden Campbell, Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, Beau Fermor, David Fifita, Maika Sivo, Sam Verrills
Manly Sea Eagles
Daly Cherry-Evans, Ezra Mam, Haumole Olakau'atu, Jake Trbojevic, Tom Trbojevic, Reuben Garrick
Melbourne Storm
Bradman Best, Harry Grant, Jahrome Hughes, Cameron Munster, Ryan Papenhuyzen, Christian Welch
Newcastle Knights
Lindsay Collins, Adam Elliott, Tyson Frizell, Jackson Hastings, Kalyn Ponga, Dominic Young
New Zealand Warriors
Josh Curran, Addin Fonua-Blake, Tohu Harris, Te Maire Martin, Joseph Suaalii, Dylan Walker
North Queensland Cowboys
Reuben Cotter, Tom Dearden, Scott Drinkwater, Jeremiah Nanai, Reece Robson, Jason Taumalolo
Parramatta Eels
Dylan Brown, Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Stephen Crichton, Clint Gutherson, Mitchell Moses, Junior Paulo
Penrith Panthers
Nathan Cleary, Dylan Edwards, James Fisher-Harris, Ryan Matterson, Brian To'o, Isaah Yeo
South Sydney Rabbitohs
Damien Cook, Alex Johnston, Keaon Koloamatangi, Latrell Mitchell, Cameron Murray, Adam Reynolds
St George Illawarra Dragons
Jack Bird, AJ Brimson, Ben Hunt, Zac Lomax, Jaydn Su'A, Moses Suli
Sydney Roosters
Angus Crichton, Luke Keary, Joseph Manu, Tevita Tatola, James Tedesco, Sam Walker
The Dolphins
Euan Aitken, Jayden Brailey, Kenneath Bromwich, Tom Gilbert, Felise Kaufusi, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
Wests Tigers
Adam Doueihi, David Klemmer, Apisai Koroisau, Jarome Luai, Joe Ofahengaue, Isaiah Papali'i
Now who is the joker that selected Adam Reynolds for Souths? They’ve decided that Ilias is their new forever half-back (no matter how indifferently he may play), and for Souths to change their minds now would lead to some very red faces!
Tivita Tatola. Good selection. There seems to be a dearth of good, big props who aren’t thugs or getting long in the tooth.