Zero Tackle's draft of the NRL hits its first selection round today after all clubs were afforded the opportunity to retain five players on their 2023 Top 30 roster.

All players not selected are now available to be drafted by any club in the game.

The order of the draft will be a snake, working from the bottom of last year's table (we have placed the Dolphins at number 17) up to the minor premiers, and then back down again in the following round.

A reminder that we have broken the teams up across our editorial team to draft the competition.

Here is a reminder of the initial retention round.

Without further ado, here is the first selection round for each team.

The Dolphins

Jayden Brailey

Wests Tigers

Jarome Luai

New Zealand Warriors

Joseph Suaalii

Newcastle Knights

Lindsay Collins

Gold Coast Titans

Maika Sivo

Canterbury Bulldogs

Valentine Holmes

Manly Sea Eagles

Ezra Mam

St George Illawarra Dragons

AJ Brimson

Brisbane Broncos

Jamal Fogarty

Canberra Raiders

Brandon Smith

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Adam Reynolds

Sydney Roosters

Tevita Tatola

Melbourne Storm

Bradman Best

Parramatta Eels

Stephen Crichton

North Queensland Cowboys

Tom Dearden

Cronulla Sharks

Cody Walker

Penrith Panthers

Ryan Matterson

As it stands, here are all 17 squads.

Brisbane Broncos

Patrick Carrigan, Jamal Fogarty, Payne Haas, Kotoni Staggs, Selwyn Cobbo, Reece Walsh

Canberra Raiders

Sebastian Kris, Josh Papalii, Brandon Smith, Joseph Tapine, Jack Wighton, Hudson Young

Canterbury Bulldogs

Josh Addo-Carr, Matt Burton, Valentine Holmes, Viliame Kikau, Reed Mahoney, Tevita Pangai Junior

Cronulla Sharks

Nicho Hynes, Cameron McInnes, Ronaldo Mulitalo, Jesse Ramien, Siosifa Talakai, Cody Walker

Gold Coast Titans

Jayden Campbell, Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, Beau Fermor, David Fifita, Maika Sivo, Sam Verrills

Manly Sea Eagles

Daly Cherry-Evans, Ezra Mam, Haumole Olakau'atu, Jake Trbojevic, Tom Trbojevic, Reuben Garrick

Melbourne Storm

Bradman Best, Harry Grant, Jahrome Hughes, Cameron Munster, Ryan Papenhuyzen, Christian Welch

Newcastle Knights

Lindsay Collins, Adam Elliott, Tyson Frizell, Jackson Hastings, Kalyn Ponga, Dominic Young

New Zealand Warriors

Josh Curran, Addin Fonua-Blake, Tohu Harris, Te Maire Martin, Joseph Suaalii, Dylan Walker

North Queensland Cowboys

Reuben Cotter, Tom Dearden, Scott Drinkwater, Jeremiah Nanai, Reece Robson, Jason Taumalolo

Parramatta Eels

Dylan Brown, Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Stephen Crichton, Clint Gutherson, Mitchell Moses, Junior Paulo

Penrith Panthers

Nathan Cleary, Dylan Edwards, James Fisher-Harris, Ryan Matterson, Brian To'o, Isaah Yeo

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Damien Cook, Alex Johnston, Keaon Koloamatangi, Latrell Mitchell, Cameron Murray, Adam Reynolds

St George Illawarra Dragons

Jack Bird, AJ Brimson, Ben Hunt, Zac Lomax, Jaydn Su'A, Moses Suli

Sydney Roosters

Angus Crichton, Luke Keary, Joseph Manu, Tevita Tatola, James Tedesco, Sam Walker

The Dolphins

Euan Aitken, Jayden Brailey, Kenneath Bromwich, Tom Gilbert, Felise Kaufusi, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

Wests Tigers

Adam Doueihi, David Klemmer, Apisai Koroisau, Jarome Luai, Joe Ofahengaue, Isaiah Papali'i