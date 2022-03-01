Young gun Jock Madden could be set for a departure from the Wests Tigers at season's end, with his contract coming to an end.

While there has been plenty of speculation surrounding the Tigers and the make up of their halves heading into the new season, Madden's name is one which has been named few times.

Luke Brooks has been given the Tigers' heirarchy's backing to continue in his role as the team's star halfback, with Tim Sheens saying he wouldn't be going anywhere.

That came despite an off-season of speculation suggesting that he could ultimately link up with the Newcastle Knights, who had lost Mitchell Pearce.

With Adam Doueihi injured to start the season, Madden could also have been considered to take that position, however, Jackson Hastings - who has been signed from the English Super League - is now almost certain to take that spot for Round 1.

It'll leave Madden - who is rated as one of the best young halves in the game - on the outer at the Tigers once again, and with his contract up for renewal at the end of the year, Wide World of Sports are reporting that Madden could move on.

It has been suggested the Manly Sea Eagles are one team with their eye on Madden, given their own depth shortage in the halves.

There is little in the squad behind Daly Cherry-Evans and Kieran Foran, given Josh Schuster has broken out in the second row, and Lachlan Croker has become a genuine number nine.

Madden has played just a handful of NRL games, most of them off the bench, but impressed in last week's trial against the Sydney Roosters despite playing limited minutes.

He is likely to start his 2022 season in the New South Wales Cup.