Jai Camilleri has turned down his dream of potentially playing in the NFL after having signed a trial contract with the Parramatta Eels.

The 18-year-old linebacker and running back admitted that when he was offered a contract by the Parramatta Eels, he didn't hesitate to accept the offer.

Recently named the MVP at the National Schoolboy Gridiron Championships after representing Queensland and being selected for the Australian merit team, the youngster has decided to put a close to a potential NFL move.

A hooker by trade, Camilleri will be looking to make a name for himself within the Eels Pathways system - SG Ball Cup and Jersey Flegg Cup - before potentially making a debut in the NRL.

"I've enjoyed combining league and NFL but knew eventually I would have to pick one or the other," Camilleri told Wide World of Sports.

"The two codes complement each other well and playing both has been great for my fitness. But now I'm with the Eels I am going to put all my energy into that.

"I finished school at Wavell High in Brisbane a few months ago and have made the big move down to Sydney.

"I hope to play SG Ball and then Flegg Cup next year - playing against 21-year-olds would be great for my skill set.

"You never say never but right now my dream is to play NRL.

"If one day the chance comes up to go to the USA … who knows … you never say never."