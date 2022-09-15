It has been revealed that Sam Walker played through a fractured arm during the Sydney Roosters' loss to the South Sydney Rabbitohs on Sunday afternoon.

The Roosters versus Rabbitohs grudge match is always a physical affair but last week's controversial match came with an extra splash of vinegar - and seven sin bins, setting an NRL record.

Unfortunately for the Roosters though, their backline paid the price, losing their fullback and captain James Tedesco after just 18 minutes due to a concussion.

As well as winger Daniel Tupou to a groin injury at the halftime break.

Walker, however, played on valiantly for the full 80 minutes despite sustaining a fractured arm - one that will require six weeks to heal according to Fox Sports.

At just 20 years old, Walker has already donned the tricolour jumper on 46 occasions and battled through the injury all the way.

In his debut season last year, Walker helmed an injury-worn Roosters side to 5th spot through the pain of frequent shoulder AC joint problems.

Walker's courage in playing through the pain can't be understated, especially when you recall that the Ipswich junior is one of the lightest players in the NRL at just 78kgs.

It's also worth noting the Roosters' backline was stripped of Joseph Manu after he was ruled out of the finals series with a calf strain.