Young Canberra Raiders' lock forward Loghan Lewis will be free to play next week's trial match against the Wests Tigers after being slapped with a fine.
Lewis, who donned jersey No. 24 for the pre-season challenge clash, was charged with a Grade 1 Dangerous Throw on Canterbury back-rower Corey Waddell late in the first-half of the contest.
An early guilty plea will cost the youngster $1,000, however if the forward fights the charge and loses at the judiciary, that monetary penalty will increase to $1,500.
Outside of the top 30, Lewis isn't in the frame for an NRL spot early in the season, and have filled their 30-man roster for 2023 as it stands.
Elsewhere, Josh Kerr has accepted the early guilty plea for a high shot on James Fisher-Harris whilst playing for the Indigenous All Stars, the prop catching the Panther above the shoulders on the stroke of half-time.
Kerr has been fined 7% of his match fee for the cultural clash, and is set to line-up for a place in the Dragons' Charity Shield match against South Sydney.
