Jack Cole, Isaiah Iongi, Jesse McLean and Harrison Hassett have all re-signed to remain in the Penrith Panthers system until at least the end of 2025.

All four players will train on a fulltime basis with the Panthers during 2023, although the exact details of their contracts - whether train and trial, development or Top 30, have not been confirmed by the club.

Zero Tackle have contacted the Panthers for clarity.

In a club statement, Penrith Rugby League CEO Matt Cameron revealed all four players had offers from other clubs.

“It's always rewarding to see Panthers Pathways players remain at the club despite receiving offers from other clubs,” Cameron said.

“Jack, Isaiah, Jesse and Harrison were all impressive throughout the 2022 season and thoroughly deserve their contract extensions.”

“Not only are they talented rugby league players, but they are also great young men who are dedicated to their careers.”

Cole is likely the player out of the four who will be more recognisable, with the young half the former Jersey Flegg player of the year while also playing a hand for the Panthers in their NSW Cup premiership success of 2022.

He made his NRL debut in Round 25 against the North Queensland Cowboys as Ivan Cleary rested most of his top 17 ahead of the finals, while Cole also played in the halves for the New South Wales under-19s side.

As well as in the halves, Cole can also line up at centre.

Iongi also played in the under-19s State of Origin game this year for Queensland, wearing the number one jumper and putting together an exceptional performance. He was named Penrith's jersey flegg player of the year in 2022.

McLean and Hassett were both part of Penrith's SG Ball side who also took out the premiership in the most successful season for any club of the NRL era, with Penrith winning the NRL, NSW Cup, Jersey Flegg and SG Ball titles.

Both were also named in the Australian Schoolboys squad, with Hassett, a back-rower, Penrith's SG Ball player of the year before playing in the Jersey Flegg side, and McLean, an outside back, scoring a double in the under-19s grand final.